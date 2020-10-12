New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Twitter Goes Wild After Greek PM Is Seen Entering Tesla Model 3

The Greek PM has also introduced a tax incentive to promote the spread of electric vehicles in the country.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Greek PM has also introduced a tax incentive to promote EVs in the country. expand View Photos
The Greek PM has also introduced a tax incentive to promote EVs in the country.

Highlights

  • The Greek PM has become an evangelist for EVs in the country
  • Greece only has 1,000 electric vehicles plying on its roads
  • Tesla is preparing for full scale operations in the country
Tech News

The Greek prime minister Kyrialos Mitsotakis has sent twitter abuzz when a photo of him entering the Tesla Model 3 emerged. The photo has gone viral so much so that Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has also liked the post. This comes after only recently the world's most valuable auto company opened a pop-up store in the Greek capital city of Athens. Tesla is currently in the process of planning full-scale operations for the market. 

0 Comments

Greece only has 1,000 EVs on its roads which is a ridiculously low number as it amounts to 0.3 per cent of the market. Mitsotakis may have unwittingly become a poster child for electric vehicles in the country. Usually, heads of states often have expensive vehicles which are also armoured and bulletproof. Instead, this Tesla Model 3 is also the most affordable Tesla car which makes this even more notable. The Greek PM has also introduced a tax incentive to promote the spread of electric vehicles in the country. 

ig8nqddk

Tesla Model 3 is the most affordable EV that the company makes 

As per Mitsotakis, the intent for the country to have one in three vehicles to be EVs which is an ambitious target considering the low penetration of the technology in the country. As is always the case, Tesla being the world's most high profile and valued auto company, its entry in the Greek market could supercharge the adaption of EVs in the country. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Passenger Vehicle Sales Sees 34 Per Cent Decline In H1 FY2021: JATO India
Passenger Vehicle Sales Sees 34 Per Cent Decline In H1 FY2021: JATO India
2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Global Debut
2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Global Debut
Tesla Model 3 Facelift In The Works: Report
Tesla Model 3 Facelift In The Works: Report
Aprilia RS 660 Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch
Aprilia RS 660 Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch
F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Eifel GP; Equals Michael Schumacher's Record Of Most Wins
F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Eifel GP; Equals Michael Schumacher's Record Of Most Wins
Delhi EV Policy 2020: Government Exempts Road Tax On Battery-Operated Vehicles
Delhi EV Policy 2020: Government Exempts Road Tax On Battery-Operated Vehicles
Hero Glamour Blaze Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 72,200
Hero Glamour Blaze Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 72,200
Bimota Tesi H2 Seen Undergoing Test Runs At Misano
Bimota Tesi H2 Seen Undergoing Test Runs At Misano
BS6 Compliant Mahindra Alfa 3-Wheeler Launched
BS6 Compliant Mahindra Alfa 3-Wheeler Launched
Tesla’s Electric Motors Will Soon Power Muscle Cars Through This Kit 
Tesla’s Electric Motors Will Soon Power Muscle Cars Through This Kit 
Omega Seiki Mobility Signs MoU To Work On EV Technology
Omega Seiki Mobility Signs MoU To Work On EV Technology
Twitter Goes Wild After Greek PM Is Seen Entering Tesla Model 3
Twitter Goes Wild After Greek PM Is Seen Entering Tesla Model 3
2021 Honda Grom Expected With Updated Engine: Report
2021 Honda Grom Expected With Updated Engine: Report
Aprilia RS 660 Spotted On Test In Laguna Seca In California
Aprilia RS 660 Spotted On Test In Laguna Seca In California
Passenger Vehicle Sales Sees 34 Per Cent Decline In H1 FY2021: JATO India
Passenger Vehicle Sales Sees 34 Per Cent Decline In H1 FY2021: JATO India
Tesla Model 3 Facelift In The Works: Report
Tesla Model 3 Facelift In The Works: Report
Aprilia RS 660 Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch
Aprilia RS 660 Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch
2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Goes On Sale In The Philippines
2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Goes On Sale In The Philippines
2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Global Debut
2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Global Debut
KPIT And CSIR Successfully Test India's First Indigenous Fuel Cell Vehicle Prototype
KPIT And CSIR Successfully Test India's First Indigenous Fuel Cell Vehicle Prototype
Ferrari Getting An All-New Engine For 2021 F1 Season 
Ferrari Getting An All-New Engine For 2021 F1 Season 
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Officially Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Officially Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
Actors Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Bring Home The Porsche 911 Carrera S
Actors Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Bring Home The Porsche 911 Carrera S
Delhi EV Policy 2020: Government Exempts Road Tax On Battery-Operated Vehicles
Delhi EV Policy 2020: Government Exempts Road Tax On Battery-Operated Vehicles

New Car Models

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Officially Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Officially Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
Actors Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Bring Home The Porsche 911 Carrera S
Actors Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Bring Home The Porsche 911 Carrera S
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities