Two-Wheeler Sales August 2023: Ather Energy Sells 8,062 Electric Scooters

Ather Energy registered a month-over-month growth of 2.59 per cent as compared to July 2023
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

06-Sep-23 04:00 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The company sold 8,062 units in August
  • 204 more units were sold as compared to July 2023
  • The brand revised its 450-scooter line-up in August 2023

Ather Energy has reported its sales for the month of August 2023. The company sold 8,062 units this month. In comparison with July 2023, where Ather managed to sell 7,858 electric scooters, August witnessed a month-over-month growth of 2.59 per cent, with 204 more units sold. Sales were also up a notable 26 per cent year-on-year with the manufacturer having sold 6,410 units in August 2022.   

 

Commenting on the sales, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, "Ather delivered 8062 units to our customers in August 2023." Since the launch, we have seen a spike in pre-orders for the new scooters. The production of the 450S and 450X (2.9 kWh) has been ramped up slowly and is expected to be at full throttle this month. With the refreshed product portfolio increasing customer accessibility to our scooters and the festive season kicking off, we are confident of capturing a larger market share in the coming months."

 

Also Read: Ather 450S Launched In Two Variants; Refreshed 450X Gets Smaller 2.9 kWh Battery

 

Moreover, the brand revised its 450-scooter line-up with the launch of the refreshed 450 Series: 450S  with only a 2.9 kWh battery pack and 450X with two battery options (2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh). The 450S is available in two variants: Core (Rs 1.30 lakh) and Pro (Rs 1.44 lakh), making it the most affordable offering from the brand. As for the 450X, it is currently available with a smaller, 2.9 kWh battery and is priced at Rs 1.38 lakh for the Core version and Rs 1.54 lakh for the Pro model.

 

Ravneet Singh Phokela further added, "August was an exciting month for Ather, as we announced the launch of the new 450 Series of scooters. This launch allows us to reach a wider range of customers as we now have three products on the 450 platform at different price segments. The 450S, our latest entry-level model, breaks new ground in the 125cc performance scooter segment with a first-of-its-kind DeepViewTM Display dashboard and a slew of innovative features. The refreshed 450X with a 2.9 kWh battery has a range of 115 km and is packed with new safety and performance features.

 

Also Read: Ather 450S Review: A Fine Entry E-Scooter That’s Also A Clever Upsell

 

In recent news, Ather Energy started rolling out the 450S from its plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The news was shared by company founder Tarun Mehta on his social media handle.

 

# Ather Energy# Ather electric scooters# Ather Energy Sales# Ather Energy Sales August 2023# Ather Energy Scooters# Ather 450X# Ather 450S

