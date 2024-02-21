Ultraviolette And Mantra Academy Reveal Electric Superbike Designed By Students
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 21, 2024
Highlights
- Ultraviolette has partnered with Mantra Academy with an aim to boost automotive design in India.
- The Apex 21 concept is a future electric superbike concept.
- Ultraviolette will provide opportunities for apprenticeship and post-program employment for students.
Ultraviolette has announced a partnership with Mantra Academy of Bengaluru, revealing a new concept electric bike. The concept electric superbike envisioned for 2023 has been designed by the students of the institute. The Apex 21 Electric Superbike concept also showcases advanced technologies on the motorcycle.
Also Read: Ather Rizta Family E-Scooter: Fresh Images Surface Online
Designed by the students of Mantra Academy with the help of Ultraviolette, the Apex 21 concept takes cues from the world of aviation and racing, much like the F77 electric bike and the F99 concept from the Bengaluru-based start-up. The concept’s design is very aerodynamic in nature. It also comes equipped with advanced tech including magnetic suspension systems, active aerodynamics, adaptive suspension and an advanced user interface.
Speaking about the collaboration with Mantra Academy, Narayan Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO - Ultraviolette, said, “Design serves as a cornerstone for Ultraviolette, and our commitment lies in nurturing the next wave of automotive designers who will redefine the future of mobility. Through this partnership, our goal was to bridge the gap between academia and the automotive industry, through a dynamic, project-driven curriculum led by Ultraviolette design experts. We believe that this association is the first step in the right direction towards creating a community of future-oriented designers who will be pivotal in transforming the global mobility industry.”
Also Read: Qargos F9 Cargo e-scooter Unveiled; Has A 225 Litre Storage Capacity
Ultraviolette says the partnership with Mantra Academy aims to provide hands-on exposure to the students. It will help automotive students to translate their learnings into a life-size model. The company also provided the latest tools and technologies used in the design and development of electric superbikes. Ultraviolette says the partnership will open more doors for students including an apprenticeship and post-program employment, which will help fast-track their respective careers in the industry.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19118 second ago
The new CFMoto 450SR S is a rival to the Aprilia RS 457, as well as the Kawasaki Ninja 500, KTM RC 390, Honda CBR500R and the like in the segment
-15167 second ago
Mahindra showcased the Scorpio N-based Global Pik-Up concept in South Africa last year.
-14353 second ago
The Aprilia RS 457 is manufactured in India at Piaggio Group's facility in Baramati, Maharashtra.
-13711 second ago
The plant has a capacity of 2,00,000 vehicles per year and cost $2 billion to construct
-13500 second ago
Yokohama says the new additions to the Geolander series come with an Mud and Snow rating and come with Rim Protector, to reduce risk of curb damage and abrasions.
10 hours ago
The new variants feature a 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo engine mated to a 140 kW electric motor
12 hours ago
Priced at Rs 2,300 per month, the Battery Swap Network subscription grants users access to swappable batteries at designated swap stations.
The motorcycle now comes with traction control and a new 5-inch TFT console
Prices for the new variants of the Bolero MaXX range from Rs 8.49 lakh up to Rs 11.22 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Hero Mavrick 440 is based on the Harley-Davidson X440, that is known. But how different are both motorcycles? We tell you all about the differences between the two sibling motorcycles.
7 days ago
The partnership will see the EV brand install fast-chargers at HPCL fuel stations in 12 selected states
3 months ago
The F77 Space Edition was launched in August 2023 and is a limited-run motorcycle, with only 10 units produced.
3 months ago
The made-in-India electric motorcycle will be offered in Recon and Limited variants in the European market.
3 months ago
The F99 is a fully-faired sport bike that is built to deliver “undiluted performance”, in the words of Ultraviolette co-founder Narayan Subramaniam.
3 months ago
In a teaser released by Ultraviolette, the electric motorcycle is seen reaching a top-speed of 195 kmph and is expected to debut on November 8 at EICMA 2023