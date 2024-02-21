Ultraviolette And Mantra Academy Reveal Electric Superbike Designed By Students

Ultraviolette has announced a partnership with Mantra Academy of Bengaluru, revealing a new concept electric bike. The concept electric superbike envisioned for 2023 has been designed by the students of the institute. The Apex 21 Electric Superbike concept also showcases advanced technologies on the motorcycle.

Also Read: Ather Rizta Family E-Scooter: Fresh Images Surface Online



Designed by the students of Mantra Academy with the help of Ultraviolette, the Apex 21 concept takes cues from the world of aviation and racing, much like the F77 electric bike and the F99 concept from the Bengaluru-based start-up. The concept’s design is very aerodynamic in nature. It also comes equipped with advanced tech including magnetic suspension systems, active aerodynamics, adaptive suspension and an advanced user interface.

Speaking about the collaboration with Mantra Academy, Narayan Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO - Ultraviolette, said, “Design serves as a cornerstone for Ultraviolette, and our commitment lies in nurturing the next wave of automotive designers who will redefine the future of mobility. Through this partnership, our goal was to bridge the gap between academia and the automotive industry, through a dynamic, project-driven curriculum led by Ultraviolette design experts. We believe that this association is the first step in the right direction towards creating a community of future-oriented designers who will be pivotal in transforming the global mobility industry.”

Also Read: Qargos F9 Cargo e-scooter Unveiled; Has A 225 Litre Storage Capacity

Ultraviolette says the partnership with Mantra Academy aims to provide hands-on exposure to the students. It will help automotive students to translate their learnings into a life-size model. The company also provided the latest tools and technologies used in the design and development of electric superbikes. Ultraviolette says the partnership will open more doors for students including an apprenticeship and post-program employment, which will help fast-track their respective careers in the industry.



