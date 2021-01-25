Upcoming 2021 Force Gurkha's Cabin Uncovered In New Spy Photos

The Force Gurkha in the images appear to be production ready, and it features a bunch of accessories

New spy photos of the 2021 Force Gurkha off-road SUV have surfaced online, and this time around we finally get to see its cabin. The new-gen off-roader from Force India made its debut at the 2021 Auto Expo last year, and since then we have seen multiple spy photos of the SUV, however, this is the first time we get to see its updated interior. The new Gurkha will continue to come with an all-black cabin, however, the dashboard has been updated and it now, for the first time, features a touchscreen infotainment system.

The new Force Gurkha will come with a all-black cabin with a new touchscreen infotainment system

The dashboard doesn't seem to use any premium elements like soft-touch plastic, however, we do get to see larger air-con vents with glossy black bezels, along with what appears to be a manual HVAC system, and buttons for other in-car controls. The new Force Gurkha also gets a new steering wheel however we do not see any controls on it. Also, while we do not get to see the instrument cluster here, we expect to see a new unit with a digital MID unit. The new photos also confirm that the SUV will get a 7-seater layout with individual seats for the driver and front passenger, a second-row bench seat, and two side-facing jump seats at the back.

The new Force Gurkha will be a 3-door SUV with a 7-seater layout, featuring side-facing jump seats in the last row

The new Force Gurkha will continue to be a 3-door SUV, however, there is no update on where there will be a 5-door version on offer or not. As for exterior styling, the SUV gets a single-slat grille with the iconic Gurkha badging, circular headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps. The new Gurkha also comes with new bumpers, a clamshell bonnet with indicators on either end, snorkel intake painted in black, new LED taillights and dual-tone alloy wheels. This top-end fully kited Gurkha also gets accessories like a metal frame around the front windshield, a luggage carrier on the roof, a ladder to get to the rack, new black plastic cladding and more.

The new Force Gurkha with come with a new grille along with LED daytime running lamps and dual-tone alloys

Under the hood, the upcoming Force Gurkha is expected to be powered by a Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine which will be a BS6-compliant unit. The powertrain belongs to the OM616 family and tuned to produce 89 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox with a manual 4x4 as standard. The SUV will come equipped with an independent front suspension and a rigid axle at the rear.

