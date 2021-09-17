Upcoming Citroen C3: All You Need To Know

Citroen today officially unveiled its next product for the Indian market, which will be a locally made B+ segment premium hatchback called the Citroen C3. Yes, it shares its name with the C3 sold in Europe, however, the model coming to India is not the same car, in fact, it's based on the company's new Common Modular Platform (CMP), which has been developed for emerging markets like India and South America. The C3 is the first of the three new models, based on the same platform, which are coming to India as part of the company's C-Cubed programme. Here's all you need to know about the new Citroen C3.

Also Read: Citroen C3 Makes Debut In India