Upcoming Motorcycle Launches In September 2023: 2024 KTM Duke 390, TVS Apache RTR 310 & More

The month of September has started off with a bang as Royal Enfield has launched its much awaited offering, the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350. But the fireworks have just started as there are a few more offerings that are yet to make their market debut in September, including the much-anticipated 2023 KTM 390 Duke, TVS Apache RTR 310 and others. Take a look.





2024 KTM Duke 390

KTM has unveiled the 2024 Duke 390 and we can say that a lot of enthusiasts are waiting for it with bated breath. The new-gen Duke 390 packs an all new frame, a new 399 cc, single-cylinder engine and other components. The engine churns out 44.25 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque. Read more about it here .





TVS Apache RTR 310

The latest from the house of TVS this month will be the RR 310’s streetfighter version, the TVS Apache RTR 310. The bike was earlier seen under full camouflage being tested by none other than MD of TVS Motor Company, Sudarshan Venu. It is likely to sport a different body styling than the BMW G 310 R. The motorcycle will be unveiled on 6 September, 2023. You can read more about it here .





Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

The big Suzuki off-roader has been spied a few times being tested in India. The motorcycle was earlier showcased at the 2022 EICMA motorcycle show. The V-Strom 800 DE stacks between 650 XT and 1050 XT in global markets. It packs a 776 cc, DOHC engine that belts out 82 bhp and 72 Nm of peak torque. The Suzuki Motorcycle India V-Strom 800 DE will take on the Triumph Tiger 850 and BMW F 850 GS when launched in India. Read more about it here .