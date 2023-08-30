Login

Upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 Being Tested By MD Sudarshan Venu

After the TVS X electric, the next big reveal from the company will be the TVS Apache RTR 310. TVS MD, Sudarshan Venu, is seen testing the new streetfighter motorcycle in a social media post. The bike will be revealed on September 6, 2023.
By Carandbike Team

3 mins read

30-Aug-23 04:10 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • TVS MD Sudarshan Venu testing the upcoming Apache RTR 310
  • The motorcycle will be unveiled on September 6, 2023
  • It will carry the same engine & specifications from the Apache RR 310

TVS Motor Company is all set for its next big launch, that of the Apache RTR 310, the naked streetfighter version of the Apache RR 310. The new motorcycle will be unveiled on September 6, 2023 and is currently in testing. In a recent social media post, the MD of TVS Motor Company, Sudarshan Venu, is seen checking a fully covered test mule. 

 

 

Even when fully covered, it is evident that the Apache RTR 310 has a sculpted fuel tank, a headlight console that reminds you of the Ducati Streetfighter range of motorcycles and sharp-edged belly pans on either side. Other details seen are a sizeable end-can, split seat and gold-coloured upside down fork at the front.  

Expect TVS to offer the RTR 310 with adjustable suspension as an option, similar to the RR 310 BTO variant. Braking on the motorcycle will be employed by petal-type disc brakes at both ends, equipped with dual-channel ABS. Apart from the features offered on the Apache RR 310, it could be possible that TVS might consider equipping the RTR 310 with traction control, a quick-shifter and more.

 

The motorcycle will be powered by the same 312 cc reverse-inclined single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 33 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The RR 310 gets four riding modes – Urban, Rain, Sport and Track. We expect the same to be offered on the RTR 310 as well. 

 

Expect the motorcycle to be priced a little more aggressively than the RR 310, which currently retails for Rs. 2.72 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

