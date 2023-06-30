Upcoming Porsche Macan EV Teased

Porsche has provided what could be the first glimpse at the next-gen Macan EV. The carmaker teased its upcoming EV in a recent sketch it shared when announcing its collaboration with Austrian Frauscher Shipyard to develop electric boats. While the sketch primarily previewed a boat, the sketch of the new Macan was placed in the background. The relation? The new sport boat will use the same powertrain as Porsche’s upcoming electric SUV.

Sketch suggests that the new Macan could get a sleeker, more streamlined design while the EV architecture could help enhance interior packaging.

The teaser suggests that the new Macan will follow a design similar to the Taycan with a coupe-like roof and flowing bodylines. The rear also features a lightbar design element. Spy pictures of the car testing on international roads have also hinted at design details borrowed from the Taycan such as the shape of the light clusters at the base of the bonnet. The test mules also look to get a split headlamp design with a secondary light cluster housed in the bumper.

The new Macan will be the sister model to Audi’s upcoming Q6 e-tron and sit on the all-new PPE EV architecture. The new architecture, being co-developed by Audi and Porsche will underpin a slew of VW Group electric vehicles in the years to come. The new platform will underpin the larger vehicles from the VW group range with an upgraded MEB platform underpinning the smaller cars

Going by previous details, the new PPE platform will support an 800W architecture allowing for short fast charge times and offer performance on par with models based on the Porsche J1 EV platform that underpins the Taycan, while also offering cost benefits. As with MEB, the PPE platform will be scalable to supports a variety of wheelbases ranging from 2890 mm up to 3080 mm as well as varying ride height and axle tracks.

The new Macan EV is likely to be sold alongside the current internal combustion model for some time before the carmaker pulls the pug on the latter. The carmaker is also working on all-electric sportscars to replace the current 718 range.

Spy Pic source