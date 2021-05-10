Upcoming Skoda Kushaq Mid-Spec Variant Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage

The Skoda Kushaq was unveiled in March 2021 and will likely go on sale in June this year.

A new video has surfaced online showing a mid-spec variant of the upcoming Skoda Kushaq undergoing testing, sans camouflage. Now the test mule captured in the video is driving on smaller single-tone black allow wheels and a close look reveals the smaller touchscreen in the central console. Most likely, the mid-spec variant of the Skoda Kushaq is expected to get 16-inch alloy wheels and smaller 7.0-inch touschscreen infotainment system, while they could also miss out on the connected car tech. On the other hand, the range-topping trim is likely to get bigger 17-inch wheels and the much talked about 'Play' infotainment system.

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq And Volkswagen Taigun To Get New 'Play' Infotainment System

Mid-Spec variants of the Skoda Kushaq will get smaller touchscreen and alloy wheels.

The new 'Play' infotainment system is a 10.1-inch touchscreen unit that made its debut in the Volkswagen Nivus Coupe SUV. It's been jointly developed by Volkswagen Brazil and automotive component maker Visteon and offers 1540 x 720 pixels resolution. The system also gets a split-screen setup and obviously, supports rear-view camera as well. Moreover, the Play system features a range of downloadable applications and also some of them come pre-configured. It will also have user-defined profiles offering a long list of personalisation options. Then, on offer will be live-streaming of music and audio podcasts via SIM-based internet access, along with in-car Wi-Fi. It will have a "Valet mode" which owners will use to block all details via a pass-code before handing over the vehicle to the valet. Connected vehicle tech and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will also be offered.

Also Read: Tech Check: Can The Skoda Kushaq Take On Hyundai Creta Or Kia Seltos?

The new Skoda Kushaq will be underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform.

The video also gives us a glimpse of the Volkswagen Taigun's rear which means that both models are being tested together. The Volkswagen Taigun happens to be the sister-model for the Skoda Kushaq and both compact SUVs are being underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform. Both models are also expected to be similarly specced and under the hood, will share the common powertrain options. There will be two turbocharged engines on offer. Firth will be the 113 bhp 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI motor available with a choice of transmission options including a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic transmission. The other engine option will be a 148 bhp 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI mill that also does duty on the Skoda Karoq. The automaker will offer this engine with a choice between a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Image Source: Rushlane

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.