Updated Lexus UX 300e Globally Unveiled

Lexus has unveiled the updated version of its electric compact luxury SUV, the UX 300e. The main changes featured in the new car include a bigger battery pack and an updated interior that now gets a bigger touchscreen system. The upgraded UX 300e has already gone on sale in Europe.

The SUV gets a new 72.8 kWh unit that now gets a range of up to 450 km

While the exterior of the new Lexus UX is exactly the same as its predecessor, the interior gets a few tweaks. The inside of the car now features a larger 12.3 touchscreen display that gets Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity. The system also gets voice recognition with the "Hey Lexus" assistant, smartphone integration, and the Lexus Link app for remote control and monitoring. Other changes in the interior include new pleating and stitchwork patterns on the leather upholstery. Lexus has also equipped the SUV with some additional safety features that include Intersection Turning Assist, Emergency Assist, and Curve Speed Reduction.

The SUV’s previous 54.3 kWh lithium-ion battery has been swapped for a 72.8 kWh unit, providing it with a WLTP combined range of up to 450 km, 135 km higher than before. Lexus has also improvised on the aerodynamics, giving it enlarged underfloor covers and a smooth battery surface, all of which increase the car’s efficiency. The SUV’s new battery can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 80 minutes. The Lexus Link app allows owners to monitor battery status and schedule charging.

Written by: Ronit Agarwal