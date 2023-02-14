Valentine’s Day: Bikes You’d Want For A Date With Your Significant Other – Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, Suzuki Hayabusa

Going on a motorcycle ride is a very intimate experience, and if you have a special someone to share it with then that just makes this better. Now if you are someone who loves to therapeutic experience of a solo ride then there are a great number of options out there. However, if you plan to do that with a pillion then here are 5 motorcycles that we think will serve best to take your significant other for a date this Valentine's Day.

1. RE Super Meteor 650

Being the newest cruiser in town, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is getting a lot of attention, and it is well deserved. The bike is the most feature-rich Royal Enfield in the market right now equipped with LED lighting, USD front forks, chrome accents and more. Also, the Super Meteor 650 nice wide seat which could be good for a pillion as well. The bike comes with the same 650 cc parallel twin motor that powers the Interceptor and Continental GT.

2. Ducati Multistrada V4

The Ducati Multistrada V4 has become a crowd favourite among automotive journalists in India. It is a sport-touring adventure bike, focussed more on speed and performance rather than going off-road. In fact, the bike also comes with height adjustable screen, full LED headlights with daytime running lights, adjustable seats, and a 22-litre fuel tank. So yes, perfect for that long ride with your special someone.

3. Suzuki Hayabusa

However, if you are looking for something a bit sportier, which can still take a pillion on, then the Suzuki Hayabusa might be a good option. The Suzuki Hayabusa's third-generation model, which was launched in 2021, makes slightly less power, gets new electronics, and as we found out, still retains its legendary status. It's a big and heavy bike, the 'busa, with a long wheelbase, but it still handles beautifully. A very good addition to the Valentine's Day plans indeed.

4. Honda Gold Wing

Having said that, if comfort is the key, then you can’t go wrong with the Honda Goldwing. It’s the ultimate cruiser from the Japanese two-wheeler brand and has been one of the more popular names in motorcycling history. And if you are looking for a motorcycle that can comfortable for the pillion as well, it can’t get better than this. The bike also gets a 7-inch full-colour TFT Liquid Crystal Display, equipped with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, Cruise Control and two USB Type-C ports.

5. Harley-Davidson Nightster

At the same time, if you are looking for that classic American sportster, with all modern bells and whistles, then the Harley-Davidson Nightster might be a good option. The Nightster gets a more traditional appearance inspired by the classic air-cooled Sportsters. Notable bits include chopped fenders, a round air intake cover, a walnut-shaped fuel tank and twin rear shocks. It is powered by the 975 cc liquid-cooled Revolution Max engine and will be positioned below the Sportster S in the brand's line-up.