Vehicle Registration In June 2020 Saw A 400 Per Cent Jump From May, Still Significantly Lower Than June 2019

7,90,118 two-wheelers were registered in the June, 41 per cent lesser than June 2019

A total of 1,26,417 cars were registered in June in comparison to 30,749 cars registered in the May, a growth of more than 300 per cent. However, in June 2019, 2,05,011 cars were registered which means a fall of 38 % year-on-year. 159,039 two-wheelers were registered in May which became 7,90,118 units in the June, again a healthy growth of 400 per cent. But this is still significantly lesser than 13,37,462 two-wheelers registered in June 2019, resulting in negative growth of 41 per cent.

FADA has predicted a de-growth range of 15 per cent to 35 per cent across various segments in FY21.

President of The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) Ashish Harsharaj Kale said, "Unlock 1.0 coupled with increase in demand from the rural market has boosted the retail sales with respect to the May month's numbers. June registrations, although better than May is still not Indicative of the actual demand situation as lockdown woes continue in some parts and supply side is far from its complete potential." However FADA added that despite the positive trends the annual outlook continues to be grim with projected sales set to witness a de-growth range of 15 per cent - 35 per cent across various segments in FY21.