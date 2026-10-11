VLF Strada Launched At Rs 1.20 Lakh; Claims 250km Range
- The City variant gets a 2.16kWh battery with a claimed range of 130km, while the Max variant gets a 4.32kWh battery with a claimed range of 250km.
- Powered by a BLDC hub motor producing 4.8kW of peak power and 34Nm of peak torque.
- Includes a 5-inch TFT display, keyless entry, and USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports.
VLF India has launched the Strada electric scooter in India, with prices starting at Rs 1.20 lakh. The scooter is available in two variants, City and Max, priced at Rs 1.20 lakh and Rs 1.55 lakh, respectively. It competes with the Yamaha EC-06 and the Suzuki E-Access.
Powertrain Details
The VLF Strada is powered by a BLDC hub motor that produces 4.8kW of peak power and 34Nm of peak torque. It offers three riding modes, each with a different speed limit: Eco at 45kmph, City at 65kmph and Sport at 85kmph.
The City variant gets a 2.16kWh battery with an IDC range of up to 130km, while the Max variant features a larger 4.32kWh battery with an IDC range of up to 250km. The scooter also features a swappable battery.
The scooter can be charged in under two hours using the specified charging configuration. However, the supplied charger specifications indicate an approximate charging time of six hours for both batteries.
Design And Features
At the front, the Strada features a dual-beam projector LED headlamp and integrated
turn indicators. Other design elements include a stepped two-piece seat, a raised tail section and an integrated luggage rack. It also gets a tall, transparent windscreen extending from the upper front cowl. The scooter has a seat height of 780mm.
Equipment includes a 5-inch TFT display, keyless entry with an illuminated ignition and USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports. The Strada rides on a 16-inch front wheel and a 14-inch rear wheel.
Braking is handled by a disc brake setup with a Combined Braking System (CBS). It gets a 240mm front disc with a three-piston caliper and a 220mm rear disc with a two-piston caliper.
The VLF Strada will be available in four colour options: Carbonio Black, Urbano Silver, Titanio Grey and Luna White.
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