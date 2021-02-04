New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Volkswagen ID.6 Electric SUV Images Leaked 

It is said to have an 82 kWh battery and a range of 450 kilometres.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The ID.6 will be the largest electric car that VW has made expand View Photos
The ID.6 will be the largest electric car that VW has made

Highlights

  • The ID.6 is something that Volkswagen hasn't announced officially
  • The vehicle is supposedly going to have a range of 450 kilometres
  • It will develop 302 bhp and will support 150kW fast charging
Tech News

With Volkswagen starting production of the ID.3 already, we'll soon see it up the ante with the ID.4. But now it has another vehicle in the works called the ID.6 which is a through and through SUV. Now, its images have been leaked on Reddit as they went for regulatory approval to the Chinese government. 

ett53ajg

The SUV could have three rows which could make it attractive

This vehicle will be based on the new MEB platform. It could be the same as the ID.ROOMZZ concept which Volkswagen unveiled in 2019. The idea for it was a bigger vehicle than the ID.4 - hence a full-sized SUV. 

It is said to have an 82 kWh battery and a range of 450 kilometres. It also supports 150kW chatting for 80 per cent charge in 30 minutes. It will develop around 302 bhp. 

8tu3urdg

This is a collage of all the angles of the ID.6

Newsbeep

In terms of design, there are tons of similarities with the ID.ROOMZZ concept but it has been toned down a lot. By the looks of the renders, it also seems like there is plenty of room for a third row which could be a boon as there aren't many large SUV or Minivans which are electrified.

0 Comments

Image Source: Reddit 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

Gib 300x600
x
1577 Units Of The Mahindra Thar Recalled In India
1577 Units Of The Mahindra Thar Recalled In India
Vehicle Scrappage Policy: What It Means For Existing Car Owners
Vehicle Scrappage Policy: What It Means For Existing Car Owners
Tata Motors Launches Founders Edition Of All Its Models; Will Be Sold To Group Employees Only
Tata Motors Launches Founders Edition Of All Its Models; Will Be Sold To Group Employees Only
Earth Energy EV Introduces 3 Electric Two-Wheelers In India, Prices Start At Rs. 92,000
Earth Energy EV Introduces 3 Electric Two-Wheelers In India, Prices Start At Rs. 92,000
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities