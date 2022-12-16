Volkswagen India To Increase Car Prices From January 2023

Volkswagen India has announced that it will be increasing car prices across its model range from January 2023. Like other car manufacturers, who have recently announced price hikes, Volkswagen too has cited rising commodity prices and upcoming regulatory changes as the reason for the impending price hike. However, the company has not revealed what the quantum of the price hike will be.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Plans Price Hike In January

In its official statement, Volkswagen India said, “The Brand has been absorbing significant portion of the rising input costs and this price hike will partially offset the impact. The price hike will come into force across the entire Volkswagen model range in India.”

Also Read: Audi India To Increase Car Prices From January 1, 2023

Volkswagen has said that the price hike will come into force across the entire Volkswagen model range in India.

Also Read: Volvo Cars India Hikes Prices Of XC90, XC60 and XC40 Recharge

Right now, Volkswagen has three models in its India line-up, which includes – the Virtus compact sedan, Taigun compact SUV and the Tiguan mid-side SUV. While the former two are manufactured in India, the Tiguan comes to India via the CKD (completely knocked down) route, and only assembled in India. Currently, the Virtus is priced at Rs. 11.32 lakh to Rs. 18.42 lakh, while the Taigun is priced from Rs. 11.56 lakh to Rs. 18.96 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). The Volkswagen Tiguan, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Also Read: Jeep India To Increase Prices Of Its SUVs From January 1, 2023

Volkswagen is not the first automaker to announce a price hike. Other carmakers like Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai India Jeep India, Audi India, Mercedes-Benz India, and Volvo Cars India, have also said that they will be increasing car prices from January 2023. Even Tata Motors has announced that it will be increasing the price of its commercial vehicles from a January 2023.