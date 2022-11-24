Volvo Cars India Hikes Prices Of XC90, XC60 and XC40 Recharge

Volvo Cars India has increased the price of select models citing rising input cost pressures. The models that will see an upward price revision include - the XC90, XC60 and the all-electric XC40 Recharge. The price of the company’s flagship SUV, the Volvo XC90, has been increased by Rs. 1.6 lakh, and it now stands at Rs. 96.50 lakh, while the XC60 has become dearer by Rs. 60,000, and it is now sold at Rs. 66.50 lakh (both ex-showroom India). As for the company all-electric compact SUV, the XC40 Recharge, it has received a hike of Rs. 1 lakh and is now priced at Rs. 56.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Model Variant Type Price (ex-showroom) XC40 Recharge P8 Ultimate Pure Electric Rs. 56.90 lakh XC60 B5 Ultimate Petrol Mild-Hybrid Rs. 66.50 lakh XC90 B6 Ultimate Petrol Mild-Hybrid Rs. 96.50 lakh

The new prices will come into effective from November 25, 2022. However, the company confirmed that it will offer price protection to all customers who have booked Volvo cars till November 24, 2022. All bookings made after the said date will attract new prices. Also, the prices of the Volvo S90 Petrol Mild-Hybrid, and XC40 Petrol Mild-Hybrid remain unchanged.

Volvo says that the continued disruption of global supply chains leading to higher logistic costs has led to an increase in input costs. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India said “The rising global inflation has forced us to share some of the rising input cost with our consumers. We have decided to hold the price line for all vehicles booked till today and effect the rise on select models from 25th November 2022. Prices of S90 Petrol Mild-Hybrid and XC40 Petrol Mild-Hybrid will remain unchanged.”

Right now, all Volvo cars including the all-electric XC40 Recharge, are being locally assembled at the company’s Bengaluru plant. In fact, Volvo says that the recently launched XC40 Recharge has received an overwhelming response from customers, and the company received over 150 online orders in just two hours of opening of bookings, which is a considerable feat for a luxury electric vehicle.