Jeep India To Increase Prices Of Its SUVs From January 1, 2023

According to our sources, Jeep India will soon increase prices across its model range by 2-4 per cent on all Jeep models including the recently launched Jeep Grand Cherokee. The revised prices will come into effect from January 1, 2023. While this will be the first price hike for most Jeep models in India including the Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Meridian and even the new Jeep Grand Cherokee, the prices for the company’s best-seller, Jeep Compass have been hiked four times this year, with the previous one having come just in November.

Our sources say that the price hike is due to the increase in the input costs, and models could see a price increment of 2-4 per cent on all Jeep models including the new Jeep Grand Cherokee, the new pricing will be effective from 1st Jan 2023.

Jeep India sells four locally assembled SUVs in the country including the Jeep Compass, Jeep Meridian, Jeep Wrangler, and the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Jeep Compass price is between Rs. 19.29 lakh to 32.67 lakh (ex-showroom, India), while the Jeep Meridian costs between Rs. 29.90 lakh to Rs. 36.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Jeep Wrangler will set you back by Rs. 57.85 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and Rs. 61.85 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the Rubicon variant. In comparison, the recently launched Grand Cherokee has priced between Rs. 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India).