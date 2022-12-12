  • Home
  • News
  • Jeep India To Increase Prices Of Its SUVs From January 1, 2023

Jeep India To Increase Prices Of Its SUVs From January 1, 2023

This will be the first price hike for the Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Meridian, and even the Jeep Grand Cherokee.
authorBy Pratik Rakshit
1 mins read
12-Dec-22 02:08 PM IST
Jeep India To Increase Prices Of Its SUVs From January 1, 2023 banner

According to our sources, Jeep India will soon increase prices across its model range by 2-4 per cent on all Jeep models including the recently launched Jeep Grand Cherokee. The revised prices will come into effect from January 1, 2023. While this will be the first price hike for most Jeep models in India including the Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Meridian and even the new Jeep Grand Cherokee, the prices for the company’s best-seller, Jeep Compass have been hiked four times this year, with the previous one having come just in November. 

Our sources say that the price hike is due to the increase in the input costs, and models could see a price increment of 2-4 per cent on all Jeep models including the new Jeep Grand Cherokee, the new pricing will be effective from 1st Jan 2023. 

Jeep India sells four locally assembled SUVs in the country including the Jeep Compass, Jeep Meridian, Jeep Wrangler, and the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Jeep Compass price is between Rs. 19.29 lakh to 32.67 lakh (ex-showroom, India), while the Jeep Meridian costs between Rs. 29.90 lakh to Rs. 36.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Jeep Wrangler will set you back by Rs. 57.85 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and Rs. 61.85 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the Rubicon variant. In comparison, the recently launched Grand Cherokee has priced between Rs. 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Jeep Grand Cherokee vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Jeep Grand Cherokee vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
24 days ago
Jeep Grand Cherokee vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Jeep Grand Cherokee vs Rivals: Price Comparison
24 days ago
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: All You Need To Know
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: All You Need To Know
23 days ago
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 77.50 Lakh
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 77.50 Lakh
24 days ago
car
Jeep Compass
Starts at ₹ 18.39 Lakh
0
8.2
10
c&b expert Rating
Check On-Road Price
View Specification
View Features

Top Festive Picks

Under ₹6 Lakh
Between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Above ₹18 Lakh

Jeep Cars

View All

Question Of The Day

What's more important for you in a car?

Top trending

1Mahindra XUV400
Mahindra XUV400
2BYD Atto 3 EV
BYD Atto 3 EV
Used Cars by lifestyle
line