Audi India To Increase Car Prices From January 1, 2023

Audi India has announced that it will be increasing prices across its model range by up to 1.7 per cent. The Ingolstadt-based luxury carmaker has said that the price hike is owing to rising input and operational costs. The revised prices will come into effect from January 1, 2023. Audi has already increased car prices three times this year. Each time, in January 2022 and April 2022, the company increased car priced by up to 3 per cent, while most recently, at the start of the festive season in September 2022, prices were hiked by up to 2.4 per cent across the range.

Announcing the price hike, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “The primary objective of Audi India’s business strategy focuses on a model that begets profitability and sustainability. The price correction is affected as a result of the rising supply-chain-related input and operational costs. The new price range for our models is directed at maintaining the premium price positioning of our brand, ensuring sustainable growth for Audi India and our dealer partners. As a brand, we have always focused on human centricity, and we continue to ensure that the impact of the price hike is as minimal as possible for our customers.”

Audi India’s current line-up includes the petrol-powered Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q3, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS 5 Sportback, and Audi RSQ8. The electric vehicle portfolio under the e-tron brand comprises a wide range including the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55 and India’s first electric supercars, the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.

Right now, Audi car prices begin from as low at Rs. 43.12 lakh for the entry-level A4 sedan, going up to Rs. 2.24 crore for the RS 7 Sportback (all prices ex-showroom, India).