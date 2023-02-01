  • Home
Volkswagen Jetta gets a facelift

Volkswagen's D-segment fighter has just been given a facelift. The Jetta gets some additional features like Xenon headlamps with integrated washers, LED daytime-running lamps, dual-zone Climatronic air-con and 16-inch alloy wheels. It also gets a 12-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, front and rear parking sensors, and cruise control.
authorBy carandbike Team
15-Jan-15 02:56 PM IST
There are no changes with regards to the engine and the car is available in a 2.0-litre TDI and 1.4-litre TSI avatar. The new Jetta will be made available in 3 trims. Both engines come with a six-speed manual transmission, and the 2.0-litre TDI also gives you an option of a six-speed DSG automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.

Commenting on the launch of the new Volkswagen Jetta, Arvind Saxena, managing director, Volkswagen Group Sales India, said, "With Volkswagen's acclaimed engineering expertise, we are able to build some of the most comfortable, safe, fuel-efficient and performance-oriented luxury sedans, which offer outstanding power delivery and driving dynamics. We are sure that the new Jetta, with its range of petrol and diesel engine options and optional 6-speed DSG automatic transmission, will offer a delightful driving experience for premium-segment car buyers in the Indian market."

Volkswagen has priced the Jetta facelift in the range of Rs 13.70-19.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

