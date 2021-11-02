Volkswagen Taigun Bookings Cross 18,000 Units, Sales Grow By 50 Per Cent In October

Volkswagen India is off to a strong start with the Taigun compact SUV. The automaker quickly received 12,000 bookings at the time of launch, which rose to 16,000 units last month. Now, the company has announced that the VW Taigun's bookings have crossed the 18,000 units mark in the country. Moreover, Volkswagen India also confirmed that the waiting period for the Taigun now extends to over two months on select variants from the date of booking. Volkswagen also announced that it registered a nearly 50 per cent growth in overall volumes in October 2021 over the same period last year. The company did not disclose the sales figures for last month.

The Volkswagen Taigun is priced from Rs. 10.49 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "We are excited with the immense love and wide acceptance that the Taigun has received from all our patrons. Within the first month of launching the Taigun, we have witnessed close to 50% growth in our overall sales volume in the month of Oct'21 vis-a-vis the same month last year. Considering the high demand for our carlines and with the ongoing industry-wide semiconductor shortage affecting the supply situation, we are working along with our dealer partners towards prioritising deliveries to our customers. We would like to thank our customers for their trust in the brand Volkswagen, appreciate their patience and continued patronage."

The Volkswagen Taigun is the brand's all-new offering based on the MQB A0 IN platform and the first VW-badged model to be underpinned by this architecture. The model is available with the 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines with manual and automatic transmission choices. The company also offers a four-year warranty package with the car. Prices start at a competitive Rs. 10.49 lakh on the Taigun range. Given the semiconductor shortage and supply constraints that the industry is facing, the company says it is working to clear existing orders at the earliest.