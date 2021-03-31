Volkswagen Taigun Compact SUV Revealed; Specs And Launch Details Out

Volkswagen is all set to launch the all-new compact SUV in India - the Taigun. The company first showcased the car at the Auto Expo 2020 and it certainly got us all excited because of the looks, dimensions and of course the engine options. While we got to see the car then, the rest of the details weren't out. Now, the company has revealed all the information related to the Taigun, so read on to know more.

Platform

We'd already told you that the Volkswagen Taigun is based on the MQB A0 IN platform and will be the first of many cars based on it which will come to the country. Volkswagen is betting big on localisation content with the Taigun and in the SUV it is close to 95 per cent and this means that the car will be competitively priced as well.

Design

The rear gets the single-bar LED brake lamp which looks good

Now, the design is very typically Volkswagen and yes, there's a resemblance to the Tiguan as well. So, you get a blast of chrome on the front grille and even around the fog lamp housing. The design language is butch and very urban and the front section is upright for the imposing look, while the boxy proportions allow for a nice stance on the model. Enhancing the SUV feel of the vehicle is the skid plate up front and the plastic cladding on the profile, while the roof rails too make it look a bit taller. But the thing we loved the most is the rear section of the car and that's because of the single-bar LED brake lamp and yes, that is one of the Taigun's clear signatures. Up front, you get LED headlights and DRLs. Volkswagen will also have a GT variant and that will get some plush features like red brake callipers and a big dose of chrome with the addition of features on the inside.

Cabin

Sadly, we didn't get to see the cabin in detail this time around, but it looked spacious and we could see a 10-inch infotainment system in there. Of course, we expect it to be a connected car as well.

Engine Options

Now the big details are finally out. First let's get to the engine specifications. The Taigun will come with two turbocharged petrol engines - 1-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI. There is no diesel engine on offer. So, let's start with the 1-litre engine. It's got 113 bhp on offer and 175 Nm of torque. Volkswagen will offer it with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre TSI pushes out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and will be available with a 6-speed manual and a 7-Speed DSG.

Dimensions

We haven't yet been provided with the details of the dimensions of the car, so we know little about it, apart from the fact that it will have the longest wheelbase in the segment. We wait to find out more on that front.

Volkswagen says that the Taigun will have the longest wheelbase in the segment

Launch

Volkswagen has said that the car will be launched ahead of the festive season in the country, which means it's looking at a date in late September or early October for the launch of the car. We'll of course, keep you posted on when that will happen

Expected Price

Given that Volkswagen will make it available in two powertrains and a range of gearboxes, we expect the pricing of the car to be very aggressive. It's likely to start at around ₹ 11 lakh and go all the way to ₹ 15 lakh for the top-end GT variant.

