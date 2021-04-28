carandbike logo
Volvo Bags Total Safety Pick Plus Award For All Products With XC40 Recharge Joining The Range

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is the first fully electric small SUV to earn the award, and adds to the record set last month for the most single year TSP+ awards earned by any carmaker since 2013 which is when the TSP+ award started.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
The Volvo XC40 Recharge is the latest model to bag the TSP+ award. expand View Photos
The Volvo XC40 Recharge is the latest model to bag the TSP+ award.

Highlights

  • The Volvo XC40 Recharge is the latest model to bag the TSP+ award
  • Volvo's entire product range complies with TSP+ standards now
  • Volvo's been constantly working to improve safety standards of new models

The American Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has awarded the Volvo XC40 Recharge with the Top Safety Pick Plus (TSP+) trophy, making the entire Volvo product range TSP+ certified. The Volvo XC40 Recharge is the first fully electric small SUV to earn the award, and adds to the record set last month for the most single year TSP+ awards earned by any carmaker since 2013, which is when the TSP+ award started. IIHS awards TSP+ status to vehicles that provide the highest level of safety.

Also Read: Volvo To Provide Cars For Didi's Self-Driving Test Fleet

rruvt7q8

The 2021 Volvo S90 facelift bagged the TSP+ award in February.

Anders Gustafsson, President and CEO - Volvo Car USA said, "Regardless of body style, engine or trim, every Volvo offers innovative protection in a crash. We are proud that IIHS has recognized this by awarding a Top Safety Pick Plus to every vehicle we produce today. No other company has been awarded this honor across all car lines."

Also Read: Next-Gen Self-Driving Volvos To Be Powered By NVIDIA DRIVE Orin

n7dgo36k

The Volvo V60 too has bagged the prestigious award.

0 Comments

Volvo Cars had received nine TSP+ awards in February, five in March and now one in April, taking the total to 15 awards for 2021. Standard safety features in Volvo cars include forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, combined with advanced pedestrian and cyclist collision prevention. Other models that have bagged the TSP+ safety award between September 2020 and March 2021 are Volvo S90, Volvo S90 Recharge, Volvo V90, Volvo V90 Cross Country and Volvo V60 Cross Country. Volvo says that the company's vision is that no one should be killed or seriously injured in a new Volvo and therefore it has consistently innovated new safety features, including the introduction of a speed cap in new cars, run-off road protection, and a new suite of safety sensors debuting in the Volvo XC40 Recharge.



