Volvo C40 Recharge Production Begins At Belgium Plant

Volvo Cars has started production of the C40 Recharge, at its manufacturing plant in Ghent, Belgium. The C40 Recharge is Volvo Cars' second fully electric car and is the latest in a series of new pure electric cars to be launched in the coming years. The Ghent plant, one of the company's largest, also produces the XC40 Recharge. Volvo Cars is increasing electric car capacity at the Ghent facility considerably, to 135,000 cars per year, and already expects more than half of the plant's production volume in 2022 to consist of fully electric cars.

Javier Varela, Senior Vice President for Industrial Operations and Quality at Volvo Cars. "Our manufacturing operations and a close collaboration with our suppliers are key in achieving our future ambitions in terms of electrification and climate neutrality. Our Ghent plant is ready for an all-electric future and will be an important part of our global industrial network for the years to come."

The Volvo C40 Recharge offers the benefits of an SUV but with a lower and sleeker design

The C40 Recharge is the latest manifestation of Volvo Cars' ambitions for a zero-emission future. The company will roll out several additional electric models in the coming years and aims for 50 per cent of its global sales volume to consist of fully electric cars by 2025, before becoming fully electric by 2030.

The C40 Recharge offers the benefits of an SUV but with a lower and sleeker design. The rear of the C40 Recharge features a striking rear-end design to go with the lower roof line, while the new front design introduces a new face for electric Volvos and includes headlights with state-of-the-art pixel technology.

Inside, the C40 Recharge provides customers with the high seating position that most Volvo drivers prefer, while it is available with colour and deco options unique to the model. It is also the first Volvo model to be completely leather free.

Like the XC40 Recharge, the C40 Recharge comes with one of the best infotainment systems on the market, jointly developed with Google and based on the Android operating system. It provides consumers with Google apps and services built in, such as Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play.

The C40 gets twin electric motors, one on the front and one on the rear axle, powered by a 78kWh battery that can be fast-charged from 10 to 80 per cent in about 40 minutes. It offers an anticipated range of around 420 km.