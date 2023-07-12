Volvo Cars India Records 33% Growth In First Half Of 2023

Volvo Cars India has reported a significant growth of 33 per cent in its sales for the first half of 2023 in India. During the period from January to June, the company delivered 1,089 cars, a notable increase from the 818 units delivered in the same period last year.

The driving force behind this impressive growth can be attributed to the XC60, one of Volvo's most popular models, which experienced a substantial 35 per cent surge in deliveries. This particular model contributed to a total of 376 cars being delivered during the first half of the year.

Another notable highlight is the strong performance of the locally assembled all-electric XC40 Recharge, which garnered good demand. With a total of 289 units sold during this period, the XC40 Recharge accounted for 27 per cent of the overall sales volume. This success further demonstrates the growing demand for electric vehicles in the Indian market.

Also Read: Volvo C40 Recharge Makes India Debut; Launch In August 2023

"The first half has been highly successful, with the XC40 Recharge representing 27 per cent of the sales volume. The impressive 33 per cent growth reaffirms the positive feedback from customers regarding our luxurious mobility options and their strong trust in the Volvo brand. The performance in the first half serves as a promising indicator, instilling confidence that the upcoming months will yield even better outcomes. With the upcoming launch of our Born Electric model C40 Recharge in August, we aim to surpass our best-ever year." said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

Also Read: Launching The XC40 Recharge Was A Big Learning: Volvo India MD Jyoti Malhotra

Volvo Car India recently unveiled its latest addition to the electric vehicle lineup, the C40 Recharge. This marks their second offering in the electric car segment, following the XC40 Recharge. The new EV will also be assembled locally at Volvo's manufacturing plant located in Hoskote, near Bengaluru. Bookings for the C40 Recharge will start in August, with deliveries scheduled to commence in September 2023.