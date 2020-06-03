New Cars and Bikes in India

Volvo Cars Sales Soar 40% In May Compared To April As Virus Curbs Ease

While Volvo's year-on-year sales were down by 25.5% in May, the Swedish car maker sold 44,380 cars last month compared to the 31,760 sold in April, registering a month-on-month hike of 40%.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Volvo said China sales grew 21.8% in May, while U.S sales inched down 2.5% year-on-year

Volvo Cars, owned by China's Geely Holding, said on Wednesday it sold 40% more cars in May than in April, as restrictions to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic started to ease in several markets.

While still down 25.5% in May from a year earlier, the Swedish car maker sold 44,380 cars in the month compared to the 31,760 sold in April, helped by improving showroom traffic trends in Europe, a quicker than expected recovery in the United States, and strong growth in China.

Volvo said China sales grew 21.8% in May, while U.S sales inched down 2.5% year-on-year but bounced back strongly from April as states started to ease restrictions in place due to the pandemic.

Its sales in Europe fell around 50% in the month, still heavily impacted by restrictions in many countries, but Volvo said the region had shown signs of recovery compared with the previous month.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
16%
Planning to buy a used car
35%
Planning to buy a bike
28%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
21%
Return To Poll

Volvo models

Volvo XC40
Volvo XC40
₹ 39.9 - 43.9 Lakh *
Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
₹ 80.9 Lakh - 1.42 Crore *
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60
₹ 52.9 - 59.9 Lakh *
Volvo S90
Volvo S90
₹ 51.9 - 58.9 Lakh *
Volvo S60 Cross Country
Volvo S60 Cross Country
₹ 44.27 Lakh *
Volvo V40 Cross Country
Volvo V40 Cross Country
₹ 32.83 Lakh *
Volvo V90 Cross Country
Volvo V90 Cross Country
₹ 65.31 Lakh *
View More
x
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
MS Dhoni's Latest Mean Machine Is A Mahindra Swaraj Tractor
MS Dhoni's Latest Mean Machine Is A Mahindra Swaraj Tractor
Hero Electric Sued By Honda Motor Over Electric Scooter Design Infringement
Hero Electric Sued By Honda Motor Over Electric Scooter Design Infringement
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities