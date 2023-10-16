Volvo EM90 MPV Exterior Images Surface Online Ahead Of World Premiere

The Volvo EM90 MPV has been leaked online ahead of its global debut next month. Images of the vehicle along with some of its specifications were published on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website with the MPV undergoing homologation in the country. China will be the first country where the new Volvo EV will be sold with its launch in other markets likely to follow.

The EM90 is expected to be based on Volvo’s parent firm Geely’s SEA platform and be a badge-engineered derivative of the Zeekr 009 MPV sold in China.

The latest images reveal the exterior design with Volvo making notable changes to the fascia and the rear to help the MPV stand out. In profile, the window line is identical to the Zeekr MPV's. The EM90 gets the new design T-shaped headlights seem on models like the EX90 with the segmented T-shaped DRLs also being featured. The Volvo logo sits in an enclosed grille.

As seen in previous images, the rear gets T-shaped tail-lamps along with a flat and upright tailgate. Details on the interior still remain under wraps though previous teaser images have hinted at individual chairs in the second row.

The website also reveals some of the specifications of Volvo’s first-ever electric MPV which will measure a sizeable 5,206 mm long, 2,024 mm wide, and 1,859 mm tall. It will also weigh in at around 2,763 kilogrammes. The specifications also suggest that the EM90 will get a rear-wheel drive powertrain with up to 268 bhp on tap. Battery details however remain under wraps, though it could get similar options as the Zeekr 009.

The EM90 will make its public debut on November 12, 2023.