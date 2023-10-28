Login

Weekend Trip To Ranthambore With The MG ZS EV

We head to tiger territory, to Ranthambore National Park over the course of a weekend in the MG ZS EV, where we tried to spot a tiger in the wild. Did we succeed? Read on to find out.
Calendar-icon

By Kingshuk Dutta

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

28-Oct-23 06:28 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • We make a quick whirlwind trip from Delhi To Ranthambore in the MG ZS EV
  • The MG ZS EV is a good car for road-tripping
  • The road trip has to be planned to the T, if you have an EV

Few things are as fun as an impromptu weekend plan. And it so happened that MG Motor India invited us for a jungle safari experience in Ranthambore. Licking my chops at the opportunity to capture a tiger in my camera, I lunged at the invitation and showed up at the MG dealership from where the drive was to be flagged off. 

 

Also Read: MG ZS EV Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 2.3 Lakh

A road trip with an EV? Bring it on, I say!

 

Our drive was to be the ZS EV, MG’s flagship electric vehicle. The distance from Delhi to Ranthambore is about 350 kilometres and the claimed range on the ZS EV is about 460 km. Will it be enough? Aah, there’s only one way to find out. Just start driving and that’s what we did. 

 

Also Read: 2022 MG ZS EV Facelift Review 

Quick charging pitstop at a dhaba on the new Delhi Jaipur Expressway

 

Halfway to Ranthambore, we have stopped here for a quick bite at a restaurant on the Delhi Jaipur expressway. Ranthambore is about 160 kilometres from where we stopped. While we refuelled ourselves with some delicious dhaba food like parathas, raita and pulav, we also topped up the charge on our electric SUV. Yes, the place where we stopped, had a fast charger and in less than an hour, we got battery up from 23 per cent to 75 per cent, more than enough juice for the trip.

Like this gentleman, we all were hopeful of a tiger sighting, but lady luck forgot to smile at us that day!

 

After reaching our hotel and a good night’s sleep, it was time to head to the national park next morning. It was a fully loaded canter and our hopes of spotting a tiger were quite high. As the minutes went by, we searched high and low, for a glimpse of one of famous tigers of Ranthambore, but it seemed like lady luck had other plans for us. 

Deer by the dozen, at Ranthambore. Plenty of prey for the predators

 

While lady luck deserted us for this safari, it wasn’t a complete let-down. We did spot a nice, crested serpent eagle, a woolly-necked stork, a big fat mongoose, few deer and a Barasingha as well. So, it wasn’t a bad in all, but yes, spotting a tiger, capturing a tiger would have made us happy. With a heavy heart, we soaked in the beauty of the jungles of Ranthambore. 

 

A gorgeous Crested Serpent Eagle perched atop a tree

 

While we were rested, our MG ZS EV was charged fully, 100 per cent overnight. And soon it was time to make our way back to Delhi. Plan was to top up the charge on the car at the same spot we charged it while coming back. 

We spot a big, fat mongoose in the wild! Look at the size of the thing! Adult mongoose are usually half the size

 

The going was quite smooth, and it goes on to prove that if you plan your travel well, it is possible to do a road trip with an electric vehicle. But in all honesty, range anxiety is a real thing and try as hard as you might to keep it away, it finds a way to sneak into your subconscious. 

The Ranthambore fort perched on a hill, right as you enter the national park

 

It was a nice, quick whirlwind trip, just two days. It was a much needed weekend break, and we have to say that the MG ZS EV is quite a comfortable car to go road-tripping in. Discount the fact that it is an electric vehicle and needs charging, but the noise insulation, the plush ride quality and the premium feel, the MG ZS EV keeps you in comfort.

Our stay at Ranthambore was at Hotel Dev Vilas, a magnificent property

 

There were a couple of scares, when we thought we would run out of charge, in the middle of nowhere but that didn’t happen, and we persevered. The only important thing while going on a road trip with an electric vehicle is the fact that, you have to plan it to the T. Once you do that, then it becomes a breeze, and you are able to focus on enjoying your road trip rather than hunting for chargers especially in a country like India where the EV infrastructure is yet to grow.  

Heading back to Delhi with a heavy heart!

 

I think it is time to get more EVs and explore weekend destinations in an around Delhi, with the festive season and New Year on the anvil. 

# MG ZS EV# Ranthambore National Park# Wildlife Safaris In India
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

Expected Price :

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

Expected Price :

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

Expected Price :

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Toyota FT-3e Electric SUV Concept Unveiled At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show
Toyota FT-3e Electric SUV Concept Unveiled At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-11424 second ago

The electric SUV concept is built on the same platform as the FT-Se, also unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show

Top 7 Sport-Naked Bikes Under Rs. 5 Lakh
Top 7 Sport-Naked Bikes Under Rs. 5 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10597 second ago

The naked-sport motorcycle segment has been garnering increasing popularity over the last few years. We list down 7 naked-sport bikes which can be a part of your garage for less than Rs. 5 lakh, on road.

Kia Carnival Facelift Exterior Design Revealed; India Launch Set For 2024
Kia Carnival Facelift Exterior Design Revealed; India Launch Set For 2024
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-10351 second ago

Expect the brand to reveal other details about the MPV’s interior and technical specifications in the coming weeks

Honda SC e: Electric Scooter Concept Debuts With Swappable Batteries
Honda SC e: Electric Scooter Concept Debuts With Swappable Batteries
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2422 second ago

Unveiled at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, Honda’s newest electric scooter concept is almost certainly previewing an upcoming global model.

FAME-II Subsidy Clawback: Greaves Electric Returns Over Rs 124 Crore To Heavy Industries Ministry
FAME-II Subsidy Clawback: Greaves Electric Returns Over Rs 124 Crore To Heavy Industries Ministry
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

45 minutes ago

Following Revolt Motors, Greaves Electric Mobility has also returned the amount claimed as incentives under the government’s FAME-II scheme.

MotoGP Qualifying: Jorge Martin Destroys Lap Record And Takes Fourth Pole Of The Season In Thailand
MotoGP Qualifying: Jorge Martin Destroys Lap Record And Takes Fourth Pole Of The Season In Thailand
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

57 minutes ago

Martin set a scorching lap time of 1 minute and 29.287 seconds, breaking the previous lap record and securing his third consecutive pole position

Toyota FT-Se Electric Sportscar Concept Unveiled; Could Be The Upcoming MR2 Successor
Toyota FT-Se Electric Sportscar Concept Unveiled; Could Be The Upcoming MR2 Successor
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Touted by many as a possible successor to the MR2, the FT-Se concept gives us a glimpse into what Toyota’s cars of the future might look like

BP Pulse Invests $100 Million in Tesla's Ultra-Fast Charging Hardware to Expand EV Charging Network
BP Pulse Invests $100 Million in Tesla's Ultra-Fast Charging Hardware to Expand EV Charging Network
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

It is the first time Tesla's charging hardware will be incorporated into an independent EV charging network

Kawasaki Unveils 2024 Ninja 40th Anniversary Edition Motorcycles
Kawasaki Unveils 2024 Ninja 40th Anniversary Edition Motorcycles
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 40th Anniversary Edition motorcycles pay homage to the iconic Ninja ZX-7

TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.73 Lakh
TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.73 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The special edition is available in the Nimbus Grey theme with a few feature upgrades

All-Electric MG ZS EV Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 2.30 Lakh
All-Electric MG ZS EV Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 2.30 Lakh
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

22 days ago

Prices for the MG ZS EV now begin at Rs. 22.88 lakh and will go up to Rs. 25.90 lakh (ex-showroom India). The SUV continues to be offered in three variants – Excite, Exclusive and Exclusive Pro.

World Environment Day 2020: Top-Five Green Cars On Sale In India
World Environment Day 2020: Top-Five Green Cars On Sale In India
c&b icon
By Shubham Parashar
calendar-icon

29 days ago

While 100 per cent electrification still seems a far-fetched dream, there are some carmakers that have already come up with some mass market electric cars in India.

MG Motor India Has Sold Over 1.75 Lakh Vehicles In India So Far
MG Motor India Has Sold Over 1.75 Lakh Vehicles In India So Far
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

2 months ago

MG began its sales and manufacturing operations in 2019 with the Hector SUV .

Auto Sales July 2023: MG Motor India Reports 25 Per Cent Growth Over July 2022
Auto Sales July 2023: MG Motor India Reports 25 Per Cent Growth Over July 2022
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

2 months ago

MG sold 5012 units in July, 25 per cent higher than the same month last year, but marginally lower figures than June 2023

MG ZS EV Now Gets Level 2 ADAS: New Top Variant Priced At Rs 27.89 Lakh
MG ZS EV Now Gets Level 2 ADAS: New Top Variant Priced At Rs 27.89 Lakh
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

3 months ago

The new, range-topping variant of the ZS EV comes at an introductory price tag of 27.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Weekend Trip To Ranthambore With The MG ZS EV
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved