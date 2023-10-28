Weekend Trip To Ranthambore With The MG ZS EV
By Kingshuk Dutta
1 mins read
28-Oct-23 06:28 PM IST
Highlights
- We make a quick whirlwind trip from Delhi To Ranthambore in the MG ZS EV
- The MG ZS EV is a good car for road-tripping
- The road trip has to be planned to the T, if you have an EV
Few things are as fun as an impromptu weekend plan. And it so happened that MG Motor India invited us for a jungle safari experience in Ranthambore. Licking my chops at the opportunity to capture a tiger in my camera, I lunged at the invitation and showed up at the MG dealership from where the drive was to be flagged off.
A road trip with an EV? Bring it on, I say!
Our drive was to be the ZS EV, MG’s flagship electric vehicle. The distance from Delhi to Ranthambore is about 350 kilometres and the claimed range on the ZS EV is about 460 km. Will it be enough? Aah, there’s only one way to find out. Just start driving and that’s what we did.
Quick charging pitstop at a dhaba on the new Delhi Jaipur Expressway
Halfway to Ranthambore, we have stopped here for a quick bite at a restaurant on the Delhi Jaipur expressway. Ranthambore is about 160 kilometres from where we stopped. While we refuelled ourselves with some delicious dhaba food like parathas, raita and pulav, we also topped up the charge on our electric SUV. Yes, the place where we stopped, had a fast charger and in less than an hour, we got battery up from 23 per cent to 75 per cent, more than enough juice for the trip.
Like this gentleman, we all were hopeful of a tiger sighting, but lady luck forgot to smile at us that day!
After reaching our hotel and a good night’s sleep, it was time to head to the national park next morning. It was a fully loaded canter and our hopes of spotting a tiger were quite high. As the minutes went by, we searched high and low, for a glimpse of one of famous tigers of Ranthambore, but it seemed like lady luck had other plans for us.
Deer by the dozen, at Ranthambore. Plenty of prey for the predators
While lady luck deserted us for this safari, it wasn’t a complete let-down. We did spot a nice, crested serpent eagle, a woolly-necked stork, a big fat mongoose, few deer and a Barasingha as well. So, it wasn’t a bad in all, but yes, spotting a tiger, capturing a tiger would have made us happy. With a heavy heart, we soaked in the beauty of the jungles of Ranthambore.
A gorgeous Crested Serpent Eagle perched atop a tree
While we were rested, our MG ZS EV was charged fully, 100 per cent overnight. And soon it was time to make our way back to Delhi. Plan was to top up the charge on the car at the same spot we charged it while coming back.
We spot a big, fat mongoose in the wild! Look at the size of the thing! Adult mongoose are usually half the size
The going was quite smooth, and it goes on to prove that if you plan your travel well, it is possible to do a road trip with an electric vehicle. But in all honesty, range anxiety is a real thing and try as hard as you might to keep it away, it finds a way to sneak into your subconscious.
The Ranthambore fort perched on a hill, right as you enter the national park
It was a nice, quick whirlwind trip, just two days. It was a much needed weekend break, and we have to say that the MG ZS EV is quite a comfortable car to go road-tripping in. Discount the fact that it is an electric vehicle and needs charging, but the noise insulation, the plush ride quality and the premium feel, the MG ZS EV keeps you in comfort.
Our stay at Ranthambore was at Hotel Dev Vilas, a magnificent property
There were a couple of scares, when we thought we would run out of charge, in the middle of nowhere but that didn’t happen, and we persevered. The only important thing while going on a road trip with an electric vehicle is the fact that, you have to plan it to the T. Once you do that, then it becomes a breeze, and you are able to focus on enjoying your road trip rather than hunting for chargers especially in a country like India where the EV infrastructure is yet to grow.
Heading back to Delhi with a heavy heart!
I think it is time to get more EVs and explore weekend destinations in an around Delhi, with the festive season and New Year on the anvil.
