Who Are The Most Successful MotoGP Champions Of All Time?

After the 1990 season of Grand Prix motorcycle racing, this premier championship of motorcycle road racing was then divided into three classes. Namely, these were 125cc, 250cc, and the other one was Moto GP. A fourth category was later introduced for electric bikes, known as Moto E.

However, some other classes were discontinued later in the year 2019, including the 350cc and 80/50cc ones. Whether you are starting to watch the Moto GP races or updating yourself after a long time, knowing who to support is quite important, which is where this article comes in handy. Here you will find the names of some of the best Moto GP racers who have had the most wins, listed rank-wise.

Photo Credit: en.wikipedia.org

Giacomo Agostini:

With his name up in the board of legends, Agostini has managed to bring home 8 world titles, from the years 1966-12 and in the year 1975. In addition to that, he has dominated the motorcycle racing industry for more than 13 years.

Some of his other wins include seven 250cc class wins and 10 races in the Isle of Man TT. However, in the year 1972, after one of his closest friends died at TT, he initiated a boycott, which resulted in him being dropped from the world championship, scheduled 5 years in the future. Along with his other wins, he has also been a winner at Daytona and competed in 23 F1 GPs.

Valentino Rossi:

With 7 world titles from the years 2001-05 and 2008-09, Rossi has been revered all around the world and has been known to be one of the most famous motorcycle racers of all time. He has had his wins with Yamaha and Honda. However, he failed to repeat his win with the Italian manufacturer Ducati.

He has also had a shared interest in rallying and F1, while his business interests include owning a motorcycle team and providing merchandise for most of the other riders under Moto GP's umbrella. As a side business, he also owns a pizza restaurant in his hometown.

Marc Marquez:

This petite Spaniard was one of the most astonishing and surprising racers of all time. Even though no one expected it out of him, he came into the world of Moto GP in the year 2013 and kept winning consecutive titles and four back-to-back championships after 2016. He brought home 6 world titles from the year 2013-14 and 2016-19.

He came into this circuit with a style of racing that was new to all other racers. This innovative style later had to be followed by every other racer in order to come close to him in races. In the 2020 season, he brought his brother, Alex as a teammate, along with Honda Repsol as his presenter.

Mick Doohan:

Another respected name in the world of Moto GP, Mick, had managed to bring in 5 consecutive world titles during 1994-98. This Australian raced with Honda for at least 11 years, becoming rather feared on the tracks and winning five successive titles from the mid to the late nineties.

He was also quite interested in F1 rallies. Right after his retirement, Doohan, unfortunately, crashed while appearing for the F1 debut rallies. In his tribute, Queensland named a roller coaster after him.

Photo Credit: amcn.com.au

John Surtees:

Any Rossi fan would know this name and how well-respected he is in the community. He is the only racer who has been able to win the premier class world title in both car and motorcycle racing events. He has raced for some of the most iconic brand names like MV Augusta and Norton.

Nevertheless, this was before he started racing with F1 teams like Ferrari and Lotus. His last win was the 1964 titles, after which he retired. He passed away in 2017 with 4 world titles from the years 1956 and 1958-60.

Mike Hailwood:

Only a year or two after Surtees, Mike Hailwood was the name in everyone's minds. More commonly known as mike the bike, motorcycles piqued his interest when he worked at the family dealership. However, this was way before he went on to race for teams like MV Augusta and Honda.

He was able to win 14 TT races as well as 4 consecutive world titles from 1962-65. He also later appeared in F1 races and the Le Mans 24 hour race. Regrettably, he got killed testing a new model of his car, along with his 9-year-old daughter in 1981.