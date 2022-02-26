Windshield Replacement Q&As

The windshield acts as a shield and saves the passengers from getting thrown out of the car if an accident happens. A damaged windshield will crumble and will not be able to save the passengers from any such accidents.

When Should You Replace Your Windshield?

You must wonder whether you should repair your windshield or get it replaced in case of a chip or crack. Put a quarter on the chip or crack on the windshield to check. The crack, which is smaller than a coin, will require repair. At the same time, if the crack or chip is more than the coin, you need to replace it. A damaged windshield puts the structural integrity of a car at risk. Ensure that you take immediate action whenever there is any damage to your windshield.

What's the Difference Between OEE and OEM Windshields

An auto glass manufactured by the company that manufactures your original windshield is called an Original Equipment Manufacturer windshield (OEM). On the other hand, OEE or Original Equipment Equivalent is a windshield that is manufactured by a different auto glass company but has the same standards as the original car glass.

Both the windshields have similar standards. However, OEMs are a better option because they have credibility and even a warranty.

A Windshield Replacement Takes How Long?

Repairing a windshield takes around 15 to 30 minutes, and a windshield replacement takes around an hour. You must be aware that a repairing job has almost no downtime, whereas a replacement will have a few hours waiting period. The adhesives used for a replacement take some time to bond and cure, which requires time to settle down. An ill-fitted windshield will cause you more expenses if you drive without settling down first.

Does Your Car Insurance Cover Windshield Replacement?

It depends on the type of insurance cover you have. Some insurance companies cover it while some do not. It might be that premium insurance covers the cost of windshield replacement, and a standard one doesn't. It is best to check your paperwork for a full-proof answer.

What To Do If Your Windshield Shatters?

If you are involved in any kind of mishap which damages your windshield, you should get your car towed and take it to the nearest repair shop. It is not advised to drive with a damaged windshield.

Can You Replace Your Windshield Yourself?

It is better to leave the windshield replacement work in the hands of professionals. You can find any professional in your nearest repair shop. It can be dangerous to do it yourself as you might not know about the ins and outs of windshield replacement while a professional would.