Yamaha Motor India has introduced the new Metallic Red paint scheme for the YZF-R15 V3.0 in the country. The new colour option is priced at ₹ 152,100 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and will be available alongside the existing three colour choices - Racing Blue, Thunder Grey and Dark Knight. The metallic red shade will be available across the brand's dealerships pan India from today onwards, and the new matte red and black colour scheme adds to the motorcycle's sharp looks.

There are no mechanical changes to the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 with the new colour scheme

Apart from the new colour scheme, there are no changes to the mechanicals or styling of the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0. The motorcycle is powered by the same 155 cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke, SOHC, fuel-injected, four-valve engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. The motor is tuned to produce 18.3 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque at 8500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear, while braking power comes from a 282 mm disc upfront and a 220 mm disc at the rear.

The Yamaha R15 V3.0 also comes with a long list of features including LED headlamps, LCD instrument console with gear-shift indicator, side stand cut-off switch, dual horn, as well as dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle is underpinned by a Deltabox frame with an Aluminium swingarm. The Yamaha R15 continues to be one of the most sought-after entry-level performance motorcycles on sale and the new colour is a value-addition to the offering. The bike competes against the KTM RC 125, Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, and the likes.

