Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler & Roadking Motorcycles Spotted Undisguised During TVC Shoot

The Yezdi brand is all set to make a comeback under the Classic Legends umbrella and the company's first offerings have been spotted completely undisguised in these latest images emerged online. The spy shots reveal the upcoming Yezdi Adventure that's all kitted up and was spotted during the TVC shoot, according to the source. The adventure tourer will be a Royal Enfield Himalayan rival and can be seen with the jerry cans mounted near the fuel tank and panniers. Interestingly, the Yezdi Adventure looks nearly identical to the Himalayan at first glance with its utilitarian styling.

The Yezdi Adventure will compete with the Royal Enfield Himalayan in the segment

The spy shots reveal a great deal about the design like the round LED headlamp that gets a Triumph-inspired 'Y' motif in the centre. There are both high and low-set front fenders. There are also handguards covering the handlebar that we hope are standard, while the LCD instrument display is high-mounted and is in the rider's peripheral vision. This also opens room for the possibility of turn-by-turn navigation via Bluetooth on the unit.

Other details including the fuel tank, split seats, an upswept exhaust, all showcase the bike's adventurous nature. Speaking of which, the side panel carries the 'Adventure' name while the Yezdi branding can be seen on the fuel tank. While tyres sizes aren't known yet, the model is likely to get a 21-inch spoked wheel at the front and a 17-inch unit at the rear, same as the Himalayan. The bike also gets disc brakes at either end and will come with dual-channel ABS along with dual-purpose tyres.

But the Adventure won't be the only motorcycle under the Yezdi brand. Another launch will be the Yezdi Scrambler that was also spotted with minimal covers. The name can be seen on the side panel along with the flat handlebar, chopped tail section, ribbed single-piece seat and blacked-out engine. We will also get a glimpse of two other motorcycles behind the Scrambler, which are likely to be different iterations of the Yezdi Roadking. The Adventure, Scrambler and the Roadking are likely to share the same underpinnings. The Roadking will be positioned as a Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival. The bike will arrive with alloy wheels, split seats, and possibly a host of accessory options. One variant can be seen with the flyscreen, backrest and a polished exhaust unit.

The Yezdi Scrambler is seen at the front while the Roadking can be seen in different iterations

There's no official word on the powertrain yet but the Yezdi motorcycles are expected to draw power from the 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for about 30 bhp and 32.74 Nm of peak torque. This is the same unit that's seen on the Jawa Perak and comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The market has changed dramatically since Yezdi motorcycles were last sold on our roads. The brand will not only take on the offerings from Royal Enfield, by far its biggest competitor but also from Benelli, Honda and even Triumph in the future. For the consumer though, choices are always a good thing.

