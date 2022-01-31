Yezdi Roadking Could Return As The Brand's New Flagship: Report

It seemed certain that the revival of the Yezdi brand by Classic Legends would revive the 'Roadking' name as well. At least that's what everyone thought. The iconic name though was missing from the new-age Yezdi motorcycle line-up. But that won't be the case for long as Classic Legends plans to revive the Roadking name as an all-new motorcycle that will be the brand's new flagship offering. Anupam Thareja, co-founder, Classic Legends Private Limited, confirmed the development in a recent media interaction.

The new-age Yezdi motorcycles were launched earlier this month and the new Roadking will be positioned above these offerings

While details about the offering are scarce, the upcoming Yezdi Roadking could be a new middleweight motorcycle rivalling the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. The new Roadking is said to be under development and will sport a new underpinning. There is a possibility that it could borrow the new BSA's 652 cc single-cylinder motor with 45 bhp and 55 Nm of peak torque on tap. While the BSA motorcycle brand will be initially for Europe and North America markets, the same big single could be used in the Yezdi Roadking, sharing the new BSA platform and introducing a Yezdi-branded model for the domestic market. But the Roadking will not be just a case of re-branding the BSA.

It'll be safe to say that the new Yezdi Roadking will be loaded on the feature front borrowing plenty from its younger siblings. So expect to see full-LED lighting, a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, Yezdi app with rider analytics, dual-channel ABS and more.

Famed racers Jagat and Anita Nanjappa won several rallies with the Yezdi Roadking back in the day

That being said, there's no word on when Classic Legends plans to revive the Roadking. The brand has its hands full right now. Bookings and deliveries have begun for the new Yezdi range comprising the Adventure, Scrambler and the Roadster. It's likely that the company would continue spending the remainder of 2022 building the Yezdi brand and the first three models, while the Roadking could arrive either by the need of the year or in 2023.

The Yezdi Roadking was originally sold in the 1970s, '80 and early '90s and was an immensely popular motorcycle known for its touring prowess as well as rallying capability. The old-timers in the Indian motorsport fraternity would tell you about how capable the Roadking was in handling all kinds of terrain. The original model was powered by a 250 cc two-stroke single-cylinder engine.