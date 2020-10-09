New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2020 Andalucia Rally: Hero MotoSports' Buhler & Santosh Gain Positions At The End Of Stage 2

Hero MotoSports' rally rider Sebastian Buhler was the fastest, finishing the stage at P10, while India's CS Santosh made steady progress finishing the day in 23rd place. Joaquim Rodrigues, meanwhile had to abandon the stage midway after a technical snag and is expected to restart tomorrow.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Sebastian Buhler is the fastest of the Hero Team riders and is placed 12th overall in the standings expand View Photos
Sebastian Buhler is the fastest of the Hero Team riders and is placed 12th overall in the standings

Highlights

  • Sebastian Buhler is placed 12th in the overall standings
  • Santosh sits in 21st place in the overall rankings of the Andalucia rally
  • The Andalucia Rally Stage 3 will cover 378 km with a 233 km special stage

Hero MotoSports Team Rally made progress in Stage 2 of the 2020 Andalucia Rally held in Spain. The team was led by Sebastian Buhler who showed incredible pace and finished the day in 10th place. Meanwhile, Joaquim 'J-Rod' Rodrigues hit a technical snag that required the team to bring him back to the bivouac, in order to avoid any unnecessary risks. Lastly, India's CS Santosh made progress to finish 23rd at the end of the stage.

Also Read: Hero Motosports Takes Rallying Into The Digital World

The second stage of the Andalucia Rally was a particularly tricky one with the 243 km special section putting up a twisty and narrow first part, followed by sandy tracks and then faster tracks once again. Despite the technically challenging course, Buhler progressed up to 14th from 21st in the overall standings. Interestingly, after re-calculations, the rider was further promoted to 10th place in the stage and 12th overall. Santosh found his rhythm through the stage but lost time due to a navigation error in the second part. He had also stopped to help J-Rod with his machine, but managed to finish 23rd at the end of the day, and 21st in the overall standings.

Sebastian Buhler, Rider, Hero MotoSports said, "Today's stage was similar to the last one so I had a good outing today as well. I got to spend some more valuable time on the bike and that's what we are here for. I made a small navigation mistake in the beginning and let the rider behind me catch me but other than that it was all good. Happy to bring another stage to a finish for the team."

9h0qs3v

Santosh lost time in the second part of the stage due to a navigation error but managed to finish the stage in 23rd place

C S Santosh, Rider, Hero MotoSports said, "I saw that Joaquim needed some help, so I stopped and helped him out of the stage. After that I got into a nice rhythm and rode quite well in the first half of the stage. In the second part, I made an error of going back to find a waypoint that I could have avoided. Regardless of the result today I felt pretty good on the bike and found a nice flow to my riding. I am learning from my mistakes which will surely benefit me at the Dakar. Now on to the remaining two stages of the rally."

Rodrigues received a heavy penalty for not completing the stage and has been pushed at the end of the overall rankings. He is expected to restart tomorrow. Meanwhile, Ross Branch of the Monster Yamaha Rally Team led the Stage 2 rankings, while Kevin Benavides of the Monster Energy Honda Team leads the overall rider standings. The Andalucia rally works as a test bed for the team and riders as they prepare for the next Dakar Rally scheduled in January 2021.

Joaquim Rodrigues, Rider, Hero MotoSports said, "Today was a short day for me as my bike started having some problem with the electricals right at the beginning of the stage. The team decided to bring the bike back to investigate the issue. These things happen in rallies and that's why we are here, to test the new equipment and configurations before the Dakar. The team is now working on the bike so that we can be ready to go out tomorrow again."

0 Comments

For the third stage, the 2020 Andalucia Rally will cover 378 km including the 233 km special stage that starts near the town Arahal, Southeast of Seville in Spain.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version

Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version
2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark

2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark
Alphabet's Self Driving Unit Waymo Begins Autonomous Ride-Sharing In US

Alphabet's Self Driving Unit Waymo Begins Autonomous Ride-Sharing In US
Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone

Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone
Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant

Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant
Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand

Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time
Porsche Developing Predictive Charging Technology For EVs

Porsche Developing Predictive Charging Technology For EVs
2020 Andalucia Rally: Hero MotoSports' Buhler & Santosh Gain Positions At The End Of Stage 2

2020 Andalucia Rally: Hero MotoSports' Buhler & Santosh Gain Positions At The End Of Stage 2
Rumours Suggest A New Suzuki Hayabusa For 2021

Rumours Suggest A New Suzuki Hayabusa For 2021
Mahindra Offers Free Corona Insurance To Bolero Pick-Up Customers As Part Of Festive Offer

Mahindra Offers Free Corona Insurance To Bolero Pick-Up Customers As Part Of Festive Offer
Global Two-Wheeler Sales Inch Back Towards Recovery

Global Two-Wheeler Sales Inch Back Towards Recovery
Alphabet's Self Driving Unit Waymo Begins Autonomous Ride-Sharing In US

Alphabet's Self Driving Unit Waymo Begins Autonomous Ride-Sharing In US
Mick Schumacher's Alfa Romeo Test Cancelled As FP1 At Nurburgring Suspended

Mick Schumacher's Alfa Romeo Test Cancelled As FP1 At Nurburgring Suspended
F1: Mercedes Team Member Tests Positive For COVID-19; Team Will Need Adjustments Says Hamilton

F1: Mercedes Team Member Tests Positive For COVID-19; Team Will Need Adjustments Says Hamilton
Tesla Starman Driver Has Flown Past Mars 2-Years After SpaceX Launched It

Tesla Starman Driver Has Flown Past Mars 2-Years After SpaceX Launched It
Norton's New CEO Reassures Existing Customers

Norton's New CEO Reassures Existing Customers
Hyundai Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, And Venue Receive A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 6,000

Hyundai Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, And Venue Receive A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 6,000
Amazon Partners With Rivian For Electric Delivery Vans

Amazon Partners With Rivian For Electric Delivery Vans
Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version

Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version
Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant

Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant
2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark

2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season

Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong

Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV

Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Alphabet's Self Driving Unit Waymo Begins Autonomous Ride-Sharing In US

Alphabet's Self Driving Unit Waymo Begins Autonomous Ride-Sharing In US

New Car Models

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong
Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities