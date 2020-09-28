New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 Beijing Auto Show: Porsche Gives You A Virtual Tour Of Its Stand

Using sophisticated gaming technology as the inspiration, the cars can be viewed against realistic backdrops for example, the Taycan Turbo S is displayed in a virtual Chinese garden.

The new Porsche Panamera is a special attraction at this year's Beijing Auto Show

Porsche is celebrating the world premiere of the new Panamera at the Beijing International Automobile Exhibition in China. It's the largest market for the Panamera in the world. Among the highlights of the Porsche presence will be the Panamera Turbo S and the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid Executive – the two new models of the range – and, for the first time, fans will be able to visit the exhibition stand virtually.

Also Read: Porsche Unveils 2.1 MWh Mobile Charging System For EVs​

iqn2454

This virtual world is designed to appeal to Chinese customers as well as Porsche enthusiasts worldwide

Visiting via a smartphone has the added bonus of allowing the viewer to see a bit more of Beijing: all virtual tours of the motor show start with a skyscraper in the heart of the city before moving to the Porsche exhibition stand to check out the Panamera Turbo S, Taycan Turbo S and the 99X Electric Formula E car.

Using sophisticated gaming technology as the inspiration, the cars can be viewed against realistic backdrops – for example, the Taycan Turbo S is displayed in a virtual Chinese garden. This virtual world is designed to appeal to Chinese customers as well as Porsche enthusiasts worldwide, and both Chinese and English language versions are available.

Also Read: Porsche 911 Carrera S Aero Kit Unveiled​

“For companies like Porsche in particular, there is no substitute for experiencing a product live – whether that is by driving a car or seeing it at a motor show. However, the possibilities for such direct contact are still limited in many regions of the world. With the virtual exhibition stand, we have created a novel way of experiencing the brand by using a mobile device – whether you are in Beijing or thousands of kilometres away,” says Ragnar Schulte, Director Experiential Marketing at Porsche.

