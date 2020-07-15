2020 Honda City India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The new-gen Honda City comes with a new design, improved styling and a host of new features. The car will be offered in both petrol and diesel options.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By Seshan Vijayraghvan
2020 Honda City India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images View Photos
The new Honda City will compete with Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and Maruti Ciaz

The new-generation 2020 Honda City is all set to go on sale in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates here. While globally this is the seventh-generation model, the first City to be launched in India was the third-gen car. Thus, in India, the new Honda City will be sold as the the fifth-generation model of the compact sedan. We have already driven the car, and have told you a fair bit about the new City. All the remains to be known is the price of the car, which will be announced today.

Also Read: New-Generation Honda City Launch: Price Expectation

1brg2eds

The new fifth-generation Honda City is expected to be priced between ₹ 9 lakh to ₹ 13 lakh

Also Read: New-Gen Honda City Production Begins | Pre-Launch Bookings Begin

The 2020 Honda City will be sold alongside the previous-gen model, which will remain petrol-only. However, the new City will come in both petrol and diesel options, powered by a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder oil burner. Both are BS6 compliant, and come with the option of a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional CVT automatic transmission for the petrol version.

Also Read: All New Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: Exclusive Comparison Review

he3ketd

The 2020 Honda City will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options

Also Read: New Honda City vs Rivals: Spec Comparison

The updated avatar of the new Honda City gets full LED headlamps, Z- Shaped wrap-around LED tail lamp, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 7-inch digital instrument cluster with G-meter, electric sunroof, LaneWatch camera, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA), rear sunshade, ambient lighting. The car also comes equipped with the next-gen Honda Connect with Telematics Control Unit including 32 connected features along with Alexa remote capability.

Also Read: The Return Of The King: All-New Honda City Review

0 Comments

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The 2020 Honda City Sedan:

Jul 15, 2020
2020 Honda City India Launch - Bigger Than Old City
The new-gen Honda City is bigger in terms of dimensions compared to the previous-gen model. The overall length of the sedan has been increased by 109 mm which now stands at 4,549 mm. The width and height of the car also have been increased by 53 mm and 6 mm measuring 1,748 mm and 1,489 mm respectively. The wheelbase of the sedan remains untouched at 2,600 mm.

Jul 15, 2020
2020 Honda City India Launch - Design and Styling
Visually, the new Honda City borrows its cues from the existing Civic sedan, especially the front section. The car also comes with a few premium equipment like full-LED headlamps, Z- Shaped wrap-around LED Tail lamp and sporty dual-tone alloy wheels.

Jul 15, 2020
New-Gen Honda City Launch - Production and Bookings Underway
The 2020 Honda City officially entered production in late June 2020, and the company has also begun accepting bookings for the compact sedan, for a token of Rs. 5,000, if booked online via 'Honda from Home'. If the same is done through a dealership then the booking amount will go up to Rs. 21,000.

Jul 15, 2020
2020 Honda City India Launch - Live!
The new-gen Honda City is finally launching today after being postponed for a couple of months due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown. So, keep watching this space as we bring you all the updates from the launch event.