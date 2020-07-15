2020 Honda City India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The new-generation 2020 Honda City is all set to go on sale in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates here. While globally this is the seventh-generation model, the first City to be launched in India was the third-gen car. Thus, in India, the new Honda City will be sold as the the fifth-generation model of the compact sedan. We have already driven the car, and have told you a fair bit about the new City. All the remains to be known is the price of the car, which will be announced today.

The new fifth-generation Honda City is expected to be priced between ₹ 9 lakh to ₹ 13 lakh

The 2020 Honda City will be sold alongside the previous-gen model, which will remain petrol-only. However, the new City will come in both petrol and diesel options, powered by a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder oil burner. Both are BS6 compliant, and come with the option of a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional CVT automatic transmission for the petrol version.

The 2020 Honda City will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options

The updated avatar of the new Honda City gets full LED headlamps, Z- Shaped wrap-around LED tail lamp, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 7-inch digital instrument cluster with G-meter, electric sunroof, LaneWatch camera, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA), rear sunshade, ambient lighting. The car also comes equipped with the next-gen Honda Connect with Telematics Control Unit including 32 connected features along with Alexa remote capability.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The 2020 Honda City Sedan: