Pre-Launch Bookings Begin For The Upcoming 2020 Honda City Sedan

The 5th generation of the compact sedan will be launched in July and can also be booked using Honda's recently launched online sales platform.

The new Honda City can be booked online for an amount of Rs. 5,000

Highlights

  • The booking amount for the new-gen City will be Rs. 21,000
  • The Honda City has been on sale in India for the last 22 years
  • Poduction of new City has started at Honda's Greater Noida plant

Honda Cars India has commenced pre-launch bookings for the upcoming 5th generation of the Honda City. The much awaited car is essentially the 7th generation of the car, from a global perspective and can be booked for an amount of ₹ 5,000 by using company's recently launched online sales platform 'Honda from Home'. If the same is done through a dealership then the booking amount will go up to ₹ 21,000. The car in its new avatar is scheduled to be launched in the month of July 2020.

The new City gets many segment first features like Full LED headlamps and lane watch camera.

Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "Honda City has re-invented itself with each generation according to our customers' needs and aspirations. Our customers have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the all new 5th generation Honda City. The all new model has been developed with an aim to build on City's indisputable legacy and popularity with a promise of delivering supremacy to our esteemed customers."

Also read: New-Generation Honda City: 5 Things To Know

Honda has already started production of the new City at its Greater Noida plant

The Honda City, across its various generations has been on sale in India for the last 22 years. The car is built on a new platform in its latest generation and also gets an all-new 1.5 litre i-VTEC Petrol engine which comes with 6 speed manual transmission and CVT gearbox options. The 1.5 litre i-DTEC engine seen on the earlier model is there too and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The car gets some segment first features like full LED headlamps, 17.7 cm HD full colour TFT screen with G-meter and a LaneWatch camera. It is also India's India's first connected car with Alexa remote capability.

