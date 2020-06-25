Pre-Launch Bookings Begin For The Upcoming 2020 Honda City Sedan

Honda Cars India has commenced pre-launch bookings for the upcoming 5th generation of the Honda City. The much awaited car is essentially the 7th generation of the car, from a global perspective and can be booked for an amount of ₹ 5,000 by using company's recently launched online sales platform 'Honda from Home'. If the same is done through a dealership then the booking amount will go up to ₹ 21,000. The car in its new avatar is scheduled to be launched in the month of July 2020.

The new City gets many segment first features like Full LED headlamps and lane watch camera.

Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "Honda City has re-invented itself with each generation according to our customers' needs and aspirations. Our customers have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the all new 5th generation Honda City. The all new model has been developed with an aim to build on City's indisputable legacy and popularity with a promise of delivering supremacy to our esteemed customers."

Also read: New-Generation Honda City: 5 Things To Know