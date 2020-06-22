New-Generation Honda City: 5 Things To Know

The new-generation Honda City sedan will go on sale in India next month

Honda Cars India recently revealed that the new generation Honda City sedan will be launched in India in July 2020. Apart from this information, the carmaker also revealed features, powertrain, fuel-efficiency figures of the sedan ahead of its launch. The car was expected to arrive in March this year, but it got delayed to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the carmaker is all set to officially launch the new generation City in the country. Here are a few things you need to know about the new generation Honda City sedan.

The new-generation City sedan is longer and wider than the outgoing model.

1. The new-generation Honda City sports a new elegant design, which is straightaway lifted from the Civic and Accord sedans. The sedan looks sporty in the bold new look, and bigger in terms of dimensions. The overall length of the sedan has been increased by 109mm which now stands at 4,549 mm. The width and height of the car also have been increased by 53 mm and 6 mm measuring 1,748 mm and 1,489 mm respectively. The wheelbase of the sedan remains untouched at 2,600 mm.

2. Feature-wise, the 2020 Honda City will be offered with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. It will also get a 7-inch digital display for the instrument cluster, ambient lighting, one-touch start/stop, keyless entry, remote engine start, electric sunroof, all auto power windows, rear sunshade, steering mounted paddle-shifters, auto headlamps and follow-me-home lights. It will India's first car to feature Alexa remote compatibility, which is also the industry's first.

The fifth-generation Honda City will feature full LED lighting including the reading lamps in the cabin

3. The fifth-generation Honda City will be offered with a choice of BS6 compliant petrol and diesel powertrain options. The petrol unit will be a 1.5-litre i-VTEC unit capable of making 119 bhp and 145 Nm of power figures. The diesel engine, on the other hand, will be 1.5-litre i-DTEC unit tuned to 99 bhp and 200 Nm. Transmission duties will include 6-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an optional CVT unit.

4. It uses advanced high strength tensile steel body offering better rigidity, safety and stable riding. The sedan will be equipped with six airbags, Vehicle Stability Assist, Agile Handling Assist, Hill Start, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Honda Lone Watch camera, ISOFIX compatible rear seats, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, multi-angle rear camera, and more.

5. When launched, the new Honda City will compete against the rivals such as the Volkswagen Vento, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Toyota Yaris. The sedan is expected to be priced from ₹ 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

