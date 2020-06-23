New-Gen Honda City Production Begins In India; Launch In July

The new-gen Honda City sedan is currently slated to be launched in India, in July 2020

Honda Cars India has commenced series production of the soon-to-be-launched new-gen Honda City at its Greater Noida plant, in Uttar-Pradesh. While the car was supposed to be launched in April 2020, the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown forced the company to suspend operations and postpone the launch. The Honda plant has resumed manufacturing operations from mid-June in-line with government regulations, while the car itself is currently slated to be launched in India, in July 2020.

Commenting on the start of production, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Honda Cars India said, "We are delighted to begin the production of the all-new 5th generation Honda City which will be launched next month. The aspirational sedan comes with a rich legacy of over 22 years across four generations and has been synonymous with Honda brand in India. The excitement and anticipation around the 5th generation City in the pre-launch phase has been extremely encouraging despite the currently prevailing market challenges. The all-new City is an engineering marvel on all aspects of design, technology and features and will strongly appeal to our modern age customers."

The 2020 Honda City gets both petrol and diesel engine options - 1.5-litre i-VTEC and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC unit

Globally, the Honda City is in its seventh generation. However, it was the third-gen model that first came to India in 1998, and that incidentally makes the upcoming model the fifth-generation Honda City for the Indian market. The company recently also released the engine specification and other details about the car, and as we had mentioned in our earlier reports, it gets both petrol and diesel engine options. The former comes with a 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC engine tuned to make 119 bhp and 145 Nm, while the oil burner, a 1.5-litre i-DTEC unit, offers 99 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. Both comply with the new BS6 emission norms.

Visually, the new Honda City borrows its cues from the existing Civic sedan, especially the front section. The car also comes with a few premium equipments like full-LED headlamps, Z- Shaped wrap-around LED Tail lamp and sporty dual-tone alloy wheels. In terms of cabin features, the car comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. In fact, it's India's first connected car with Alexa remote capability and is equipped with next-gen Honda Connect with Telematics Control Unit. The car also gets new dual-tone beige & black interior treatment.

The India-spec 2020 Honda City's cabin will get a dual-tone beige & black treatment

The new city also comes with a 7-inch digital display for the instrument cluster, ambient lighting, one-touch start/stop, keyless entry, remote engine start, electric sunroof, all auto power windows, rear sunshade, steering mounted paddle-shifters, auto headlamps and follow-me-home lights. Safety features include - six airbags, Vehicle Stability Assist, LaneWatch camera (similar to the Civic), Agile Handling Assist, Hill Start, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ISOFIX compatible rear seats, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, multi-angle rear camera, and more.

