2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Brochure And Variant Details Leaked

The updated Honda Jazz BS6 is the next car to be launched from the Japanese carmaker in India, and the car is slated to go on sale in India today. Ahead of its official launch, the brochure of the 2020 Jazz has leaked only revealing variant details and some of the previously unknown features. We have already told you that the updated BS6 Honda Jazz will only come with a petrol engine, and according to the leaked brochure, the premium hatchback will be offered in only 3 variants - V, VX and ZX. All three trims will come with a CVT automatic option as well.

2020 Honda Jazz BS6 will be offered in only 3 variants - V, VX and ZX

The entry-level Honda Jazz V trim will now come with new LED daytime running lights, glossy black grille with chrome borders, cruise control (earlier only offers with CVT variant), retractable key, rear parking sensors, and chrome ring around steering mounted controls. As for the mid-spec VX variant, it comes with soft-touch panel on the dashboard. Features that were earlier offered with the CVT option and are now available with the manual trim as well include - push-button engine start/stop and Smart key with keyless remote function. The top-end ZX trim now comes with new features like - an electric sunroof with one-touch open/close function, new LED headlights with integrated LED daytime running lamps, and new LED fog lamps.

Several features that were previously only offered with the CVT trims are now also offered with the manual variant

Under the hood, the 2020 Honda Jazz will come with the same 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine that powers the Amaze subcompact sedan. The BS6 compliant motor will be tuned to make about 89 bhp and develop 110 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional CVT automatic unit. Honda will also be offering paddle shifters with the CVT variants of the car, similar to the City sedan.

The top-end ZX trim now comes with new features like - an electric sunroof, LED headlights, LED headlights, and LED foglamps

Bookings for the 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 have already opened, and customers can book the car at any authorised Honda Cars India showroom across the country for a token of ₹ 21,000, or make an online booking for ₹ 5,000 via the company's official website. Upon its launch, the Jazz BS6 will compete with the likes of the Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Hyundai i20.

