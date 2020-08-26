New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Brochure And Variant Details Leaked

According to the leaked brochure, the updated 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 will be offered in only 3 variants - V, VX and ZX. All three trims will come with a CVT automatic option as well.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The Honda Jazz BS6 will come with new features like sunroof, LED headlamps, cruise control and more

Highlights

  • The 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 is expected to be launched in later this month
  • The BS6 Jazz will come in 3 variants - V, VX and ZX
  • The BS6 Honda Jazz will only be available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine

The updated Honda Jazz BS6 is the next car to be launched from the Japanese carmaker in India, and the car is slated to go on sale in India today. Ahead of its official launch, the brochure of the 2020 Jazz has leaked only revealing variant details and some of the previously unknown features. We have already told you that the updated BS6 Honda Jazz will only come with a petrol engine, and according to the leaked brochure, the premium hatchback will be offered in only 3 variants - V, VX and ZX. All three trims will come with a CVT automatic option as well.

Also Read: 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Spied Ahead Of Launch

Honda Jazz

7.45 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda Jazz Price

ajrt89bo

2020 Honda Jazz BS6 will be offered in only 3 variants - V, VX and ZX

The entry-level Honda Jazz V trim will now come with new LED daytime running lights, glossy black grille with chrome borders, cruise control (earlier only offers with CVT variant), retractable key, rear parking sensors, and chrome ring around steering mounted controls. As for the mid-spec VX variant, it comes with soft-touch panel on the dashboard. Features that were earlier offered with the CVT option and are now available with the manual trim as well include - push-button engine start/stop and Smart key with keyless remote function. The top-end ZX trim now comes with new features like - an electric sunroof with one-touch open/close function, new LED headlights with integrated LED daytime running lamps, and new LED fog lamps.

Also Read: 2020 Honda Jazz BS6: Things We Know So Far

nv3rfbl4

Several features that were previously only offered with the CVT trims are now also offered with the manual variant

Under the hood, the 2020 Honda Jazz will come with the same 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine that powers the Amaze subcompact sedan. The BS6 compliant motor will be tuned to make about 89 bhp and develop 110 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional CVT automatic unit. Honda will also be offering paddle shifters with the CVT variants of the car, similar to the City sedan.

uabpls3o

The top-end ZX trim now comes with new features like - an electric sunroof, LED headlights, LED headlights, and LED foglamps

Also Read: Bookings Open For The 2020 Honda Jazz; Launch In August

Bookings for the 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 have already opened, and customers can book the car at any authorised Honda Cars India showroom across the country for a token of ₹ 21,000, or make an online booking for ₹ 5,000 via the company's official website. Upon its launch, the Jazz BS6 will compete with the likes of the Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Hyundai i20.

0 Comments

Source: TeamBHP

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Jazz with Immediate Rivals

Honda Jazz
Honda
Jazz

Latest News

2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 11.25 Lakh 2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 11.25 Lakh
Hyundai Teases New Kona And Kona N Line SUV Hyundai Teases New Kona And Kona N Line SUV
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Brochure And Variant Details Leaked 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Brochure And Variant Details Leaked
F1: Ferrari's Vettel Has An Offer For Le Mans F1: Ferrari's Vettel Has An Offer For Le Mans
Kia Sonet: Variants Explained In Detail Kia Sonet: Variants Explained In Detail
India May Turn Former British Aircraft Carrier Into Motorbikes India May Turn Former British Aircraft Carrier Into Motorbikes
Ceat Partners With Jawa Motorcycles As The New Tyre Supplier For Perak Ceat Partners With Jawa Motorcycles As The New Tyre Supplier For Perak
UFI Filters Launches New In-Car Air Filter That's 99.5% Effective On A Host Of Viruses UFI Filters Launches New In-Car Air Filter That's 99.5% Effective On A Host Of Viruses
2021 Jeep Wagoneer's Silhouette Teased Ahead Of Debut 2021 Jeep Wagoneer's Silhouette Teased Ahead Of Debut
New Suzuki Parallel-Twin Revealed In Patent Images New Suzuki Parallel-Twin Revealed In Patent Images
Rolls-Royce Announces New Brand Identity Rolls-Royce Announces New Brand Identity
Tata Motors Says It Will Significantly Reduce Rs. 48,000 Crore Debt Over Three Years Tata Motors Says It Will Significantly Reduce Rs. 48,000 Crore Debt Over Three Years
Triumph Trident Design Prototype Unveiled Triumph Trident Design Prototype Unveiled
Next-Generation Rolls-Royce Ghost To Be Unveiled In September; Reveals New Starry Interior Next-Generation Rolls-Royce Ghost To Be Unveiled In September; Reveals New Starry Interior
BS6 Hero Splendor Plus Prices Hiked By Rs. 150 BS6 Hero Splendor Plus Prices Hiked By Rs. 150

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.64 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.5
star-white
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.9
star-white
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 13.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
6.6
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.7
star-white
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

₹ 9.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

₹ 7 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.4
star-white
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 9.99 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.3
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Honda Jazz Alternatives

Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 6.98 - 8.9 Lakh *
Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai Elite i20
₹ 6.5 - 8.31 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 8.89 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 5.93 - 9.59 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz
₹ 5.44 - 9.49 Lakh *
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat Punto Evo
₹ 5.36 - 7.48 Lakh *
Abarth Punto
Abarth Punto
₹ 9.67 Lakh *
Tata Bolt
Tata Bolt
₹ 5.08 - 7.67 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs
Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs
Renault Triber AMT Review
Renault Triber AMT Review
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities