2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Spied Ahead Of Launch

The BS6 version of the Honda Jazz will be the next big launch from Honda Cars India. The premium hatchback has been spotted at the dealership stockyard ahead of its India launch, indicating that despatches of the vehicle have officially commenced. The carmaker is already accepting pre-bookings for the car for a token amount of ₹ 21,000 through its authorised dealerships across India. Interested buyers can also pre-book the car online by paying a token amount of ₹ 5,000. The Japanese carmaker is expected to launch the 2020 Jazz by this month.

The 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 comes with a new grille, new foglamps, and revised taillamps

The carmaker has already teased the 2020 Honda Jazz ahead of its official launch. We know that the car will get cosmetic updates and styling upgrades, giving a refreshed visual appeal. Though, there will be no dimensional changes. It will sport new black grille with chrome accents flanked by new LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs, redesigned front and rear bumpers, new LED fog lights, revised LED taillamps and more.

Powering the 2020 Honda Jazz will be the same 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that also powers the Amaze sedan. The car will be offered in a single petrol engine option only. The BS6-compliant engine will develop 89 bhp of maximum power against 110 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional CVT automatic unit. The carmaker is also expected to offer paddle shifters with the CVT variants of the Jazz, something similar to the Honda City.

At the rear, the new Jazz 2020 now gets rear LED wing taillight

The BS6 iteration of the Jazz will be equipped with a segment-first electric sunroof featuring one-touch function. Apart from this, the cabin is also expected to get new comfort features such as smart entry and push-button start/stop system, cruise control and more. The updated BS6 Jazz will take on the likes of Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and the Hyundai i20.

