2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Unveiled

The new Hyundai Santa Fe is a huge departure in terms of design as well over its predecessor

Hyundai has unveiled the all-new Santa Fe and it's an evolution over the outgoing model. The new Santa Fe has switched to a new platform which is claimed to enhance its performance, handling and rigidity while also making way for electrified (Hybrid) powertrains in the new range. It's a huge departure in terms of design as well over its predecessor, sporting a much wider mesh pattern chrome grille which adds to its butch appeal. It now gets a split headlight setup like other modern Hyundai models and the new T-shaped DRLs give it an aggressive look.

The new Hyundai Santa Fe gets a much wider mesh pattern chrome grille which adds to the butch appeal.

The profile doesn't look very different from its predecessor but there are new 20-inch alloy wheels. At the rear there are revised taillights connected by a new light bar. It also gets new reflectors on the rear bumper running the width of the car along with a redesigned skid plate. We still don't have the details of its technical specifications and dimensions but the new Santa Fe looks a size bigger than its predecessor and that is expected to make it more spacious on the inside as well.

It gets a tablet like 10.25-inch infotainment system and a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument panel.

The cabin has been updated as well with a new dashboard and central console while it now gets a tablet like 10.25-inch infotainment system and a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument panel. It's finished in new dual-tone colour while the dash and door pads are draped in soft touch material.

At the rear there are revised taillights conjoined by a new light bar.

Though its powertrain details are yet to be shared, we know that it will be equipped with a Terrain Mode selector in the center console letting the driver to toggle between sand, snow and mud, eco, comfort, sport, and smart modes. The smart mode can automatically recognize the driving style and select the best driving mode.

