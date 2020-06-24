2020 Hyundai Verna Fuel Economy Figures Out

The 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift was launched in India last month and while the company had shared the specifications and details at the time of the launch, its fuel economy figures were still unknown. Finally, we have managed to get our hands on the fuel efficiency figures of all variants of the Verna across its engine line-up. The new Hyundai Verna Facelift is offered in India in four variants- S, S+, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Turbo and it's the first fully connected compact sedan on sale in India.

Also Read: Hyundai Trademarks Alcazar Name For New SUV In India

New Hyundai Verna 9.31 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Fuel Economy 1.5-Litre Petrol MT 17.7 kmpl 1.5-Litre Petrol IVT 18.45 kmpl 1.0-Litre Turbo Petrol DCT 19.2 kmpl 1.5-Litre Diesel MT 25 kmpl 1.5-Litre Diesel AT 21.3 kmpl

Hyundai Verna Turbo comes with black interior with black leather upholstery and contrast red accents.

The Hyundai Verna is offered in India with three engine options and five engine and gearbox combinations. First up is the 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated four-cylinder motor that delivers 17.7 kmpl when mated to a six-speed manual transmission and 18.45 kmpl when it is offered with the CVT automatic gearbox. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo engine is offered with the seven-speed automatic dual clutch transmission (DCT) as standard and delivers a fuel economy of 19.2 kmpl. The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel mill when offered with the torque converter automatic transmission delivers a fuel economy of 21.3 kmpl while the diesel manual transmission variant delivers the highest fuel economy in the range at 25 kmpl.

Also Read: New Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna vs Skoda Rapid And Volkswagen Vento: Specifications Comparison

The top-of-the-line Verna SX(O) Turbo gets an all-black treatment with sportier rear bumper and dual exhaust ports

Also See: 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Gallery

Specifications Hyundai Verna (Petrol) Hyundai Verna Petrol (Turbo) Hyundai Verna (Diesel) Engine 1.5-litre 1.0-litre 1.5-litre No. Of Cylinders 4 3 4 Max Power 113 bhp at 6300 rpm 118 bhp at 6000 rpm 113 rpm at 4000 rpm Peak Torque 145 Nm at 4500 rpm 172 Nm at 1500 - 4000 rpm 250 Nm at 1500 - 2750 rpm Transmission 6-Speed MT / iVT (CVT) 7-Speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-Speed AT

The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder MPi petrol engine belts out 113 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while an iVT (CVT) gearbox is optional. Then there is the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. This engine is also mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque-convertor transmission is optional. The most powerful of all is the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder Turbo GDi petrol engine that churns out 118 bhp and 172Nm of peak torque which is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) which is a segment-first.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.