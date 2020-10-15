New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 Land Rover Defender Launch: What To Expect

The 2020 Land Rover Defender goes on sale in India and here's what you can expect at the launch of the new-generation British off-roader.

The new-generation Land Rover Defender will come to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) expand View Photos
The new-generation Land Rover Defender will come to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU)

Highlights

  • The new Land Rover Defender 110 is the five-door version
  • The Land Rover Defender will only get a 2.0-litre petrol engine initially
  • The new Defender will be loaded on features enhancing off-road capability

The new-generation Land Rover Defender is finally set to arrive in India on October 15, 2020. The 2020 version takes the icon's 70 years of legacy forward and promises to be as capable as its predecessor while packing in new technology, more luxury and off-road capability. As Land Rover's halo product, the Defender will first arrive in the 110 five-door version while the three-door Defender 90 will arrive in the country at a later stage. The first batch of the new Land Rover Defender has already landed on Indian shores and here's what you can expect at the launch announcement.

Also Read: First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch

6v374kmo

The new Defender is over 5 metres in length and over 2.1 metres wide. The wheelbase itself is over 3 metres long

The 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 is expected to be offered in at least five variants - Standard, S, SE, HSE and First Edition. The range-topping versions will get all the bells and whistles including the Configurable Terrain Response, electronic air suspension, traction control, torque vectoring, all-wheel drive, Hill Launch Assist, adaptive dynamics, Matrix headlamps, and more. The SUV will ride on 18-inch wheels as standard with the option to upgrade to 20-inch alloy wheels apart from the choice of 18-inch steel wheels to maximise the off-roading potential.

Power on the all-new Land Rover Defender will come from the 2.0-litre turbo petrol Ingenium engine with 296 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, while paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. We expect Land Rover to provide more details on the diesel version at the launch. In addition, we'll have more details on the three-door Defender 90's availability in India at the virtual launch event as well.

Also Read: 2020 Land Rover Defender Announced For India

6mdk7vk

The new Land Rover Defender gets the new 10-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

The new-generation Defender 110 is massive in terms of proportions measuring over five metres in length and nearly two metres in height and will have impressive road presence too. With respect to the design, the all-new Land Rover Defender borrows from the original off-roader while being influenced by the DC 100 Defender concept. The new Defender will also be tech-friendly featuring the all-new 10-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system that comes with dual SIM cards and can remotely upgrade the software via OTA updates. The new interface offers a better and simpler user experience, while there's also a 12.3-inch digital instrument console that offers lots of configuration options.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Land Rover Deploys New-Gen Defender For Relief Operations Globally

cara4m8o

The Land Rover Defender 110 will be only offered with a petrol engine initially

0 Comments

Expect Land Rover India to make some major announcements at the launch including the variants, prices and deliveries of the new Defender. The SUV will take on the Jeep Wrangler in the segment as a true-blue luxury off-roader and will come to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). Make sure to keep watching this space for all the details on the 2020 Land Rover Defender.

