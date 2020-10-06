2020 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Prices Revised; Now Starts At Rs. 4.25 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has revised the prices of its only light commercial vehicle (LCV) - the Super Carry. Prices for the Super Carry start at ₹ 4.25 lakh and go all the way up to ₹ 5.18 lakh, all prices ex-showroom, Delhi. The Maruti Suzuki Super carry has become around ₹ 18,000 more expensive after the price revision. Maruti Suzuki India had launched the BS6 Super Carry earlier this year along with the BS6 compliant S-CNG variant that came later in May. It is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that belts out 64 bhp at 6,000rpm and 85 Nm of peak torque at 3,000rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox as standard.

Maruti Suzuki sold over 50,000 units of the Super Carry in India from September 2016 till November 2019

When the Maruti Suzuki Super Carry made its BS6 transition, it was updated with new features as well like reverse parking sensor, seat belt reminder, lockable glove box and a larger loading deck. It is the sixth BS6 compliant S-CNG vehicle from Maruti Suzuki and according to the company, these factory fitted vehicles are tuned and calibrated to deliver optimum performance and better drivability. An impressive growth of 56 per cent in new CNG station additions in last year may also give confidence to those looking to buy vehicles like the Super Carry.

Maruti Suzuki first launched the Super Carry in 2016.

The Super Carry was first launched in 2016 and crossed 50,000 sales milestone in just 3 years. It was the first sub-one tonne LCV that was offered in petrol, diesel and CNG options. However, the company has discontinued the diesel version. In March 2018, the Super Carry crossed the 10,000 sales milestone, while the next 10,000 units were sold in just 6 months. In the next three months, Maruti Suzuki sold 30,000 units of the Super Carry, while the remaining 20,000 units were sold in less than 11 months.

