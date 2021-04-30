Maruti Suzuki has launched its light commercial vehicle (LCV) Super Carry with Revers Parking Assist (RPAS) System. According to a regulatory filing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the safety feature is now offered as a standard fitment across all variants of the Maruti Suzuki Super Carry mini truck. In its filing, Maruti Suzuki India has also reported an upward price revision of up to ₹ 18,000 for the Super Carry. The 2021 model with the reverse parking system is now priced between ₹ 4.48 lakh to ₹ 5.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new prices are effective from today, April 30, 2021, onwards.

In its regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki India said, "This is to inform you that all variants of Super Carry have been upgraded to new version of RPAS system. The revised ex-showroom price applicable in Delhi shall vary from Rs 4,48,000/- to Rs 5,46,000/-. The same is effective from today i.e. 30th April 2021."

Maruti sells the mini truck in both petrol and petrol+CNG variants, and it was the first LCV in this space to get a BS6 compliant engine, along with a dual fuel S-CNG variant with a 5-litre petrol tank. The petrol version of the Super Carry comes with a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre motor that makes 72.4 bhp and 98 Nm of peak torque. While the CNG version gets the same petrol motor, it offers a reduced power output of 64.3 bhp and 85 Nm of peak torque, it also comes with a 5-litre petrol tank. Both come mated to the same 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Maruti Suzuki Super Carry comes with a deck area that is 2183 mm long and 1488 mm wide, along with a payload capacity of 740 kg. The Super Carry offers a ground clearance of 175 mm, while suspension duties are performed by MacPherson struts at the front and a rigid axle with leaf springs at the rear. The LCV gets all the basic features including a light steering wheel, mobile charging socket, dual assist grip, multi-purpose storage spaces, lockable glovebox and bottle holders.

