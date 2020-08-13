New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 Yamaha MT-15 BS6 Receives A Price Hike

After the launch of the BS6 Yamaha MT-15, this is the second time that the manufacturer has revised the price of the motorcycle in India. The BS6 MT-15 is now dearer by Rs. 1000 and is priced at Rs. 1.40 lakh to Rs. 1.41 lakh.

Updated:
The Yamaha MT-15 comes in 3 colours- Metallic Black, Dark Matte Blue, and Ice Fluo-Vermillion

Highlights

  • 2020 Yamaha MT-15 BS6 is now dearer by Rs. 1,000
  • The Yamaha MT-15 BS6 gets no other changes
  • 2020 Yamaha MT-15 BS6 is now priced between Rs. 1.40 - 1.41 lakh

Yamaha Motor India has silently increased the price of its 155 cc naked streetfighter motorcycle, the Yamaha MT-15 by ₹ 1,000, across all variants. The Yamaha MT-15 comes in three colour options - Metallic Black, Dark Matte Blue, and Ice Fluo-Vermillion, and at the time of the launch of the BS6 models, the former two were priced at ₹ 1.39 lakh and the top-spec Ice Fluo-Vermillion shade was priced a little close to ₹ 1,40 lakh (all ex-showroom Delhi). Later in May, Yamaha just increased the priced of the top-spec trim by ₹ 500, and now, after the latest revision, the motorcycle is priced at ₹ 1.40 lakh to ₹ 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

 Yamaha just increased the price of the Ice Fluo-Vermillion trim by ₹ 500 in May, and now the entire range has become dearer by ₹ 1000

Yamaha MT-15

1.39 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Yamaha MT-15 Price

The price hike comes just days after the company increased the price of the Yamaha YZF-R15, by over ₹ 2,000, and like its full faired sibling, the MT-15 too doesn't get any other update, except for the price hike. The price hike could be the result of rising input costs due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of Over ₹ 2,000

The motorcycle is powered by a BS6 compliant 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine tuned to churn out 18.3 bhp at 10,000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 14.1 Nm at 8500 rpm. The engine is paired with a constant mesh, 6-speed gearbox. The MT-15 also continues to come with telescopic forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear, while braking duties are handled by a 282 mm disc up front and a 220 mm disc at the rear, with single-channel ABS. While the rear wheel comes with a 140/70 section tyre, upfront you get a 100/80 section rubber.

The Yamaha MT-15 is powered by a BS6 compliant 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 18.3 bhp and 14.1 Nm torque

0 Comments

The Yamaha MT-15 is essentially the naked version of the R15 and thus shares its Deltabox frame also with other cycle parts. However, the design and styling are in line with the MT family, so you a leaner design with an exposed engine, a sculpted tank, and taller, wider set handlebars. The bike also comes with twin-LED headlamps, a single-piece seat, LED tail-lamps and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha
MT-15

