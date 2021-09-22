2021 Audi e-tron GT India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Audi India today launched the new 2021 Audi e-tron GT electric four-door coupe, and we have all the highlights from the launch event here. It's the third electric vehicle from the company after the e-tron and e-tron Sportback electric SUVs, which were launched a few months ago. In fact, the e-tron GT comes to India within seven months of its global debut. Globally, the e-tron GT is offered in two options - Audi e-Tron GT quattro and a sportier, RS e-Tron GT, and both have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 1.80 crore and 2.05 crore (ex-showroom) respectively.

Also Read: 2021 Audi e-tron GT India Launch: What To Expect

The Audi e-tron GT is paired with an 85 kWh Lithium-Ion battery, that helps offer a WLTP range of up to 488 kilometres.

Also Read: Audi e-Tron GT India Launch Date Revealed

The Audi e-Tron GT comes with two Permanently Excited Synchronous Machine (PSM) electric motors, one at the front and one at the rear axles, mated to a two-speed transmission at the rear axle, and electric all-wheel drive. The motor is paired with an 93 kWh Lithium-Ion battery, that helps offer a WLTP range of up to 481 km with the RS e-tron and 500 km with the e-tron. The standard charging unit is a 11 kW AC charger, however the battery system is supported by an 800-volt technology that enables fast DC charging with an output of up to 270 kW.

Also Read: Audi e-Tron GT Bookings Open In India

To further amplify its sports car character, the e-tron GT also comes with custom software that offers unique exhaust sounds. The system is called AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System) and it generates separate exterior and interior sounds using the loudspeakers positioned both outside as well as inside the vehicle. You get three sound modes - Efficiency, Comfort and Dynamic.

Also Read: Audi India To Launch At Least Three More Cars This Year

Here Are All The Highlights From The Launch Of The 2021 Audi e-tron GT: