2021 Bajaj Platina 100 Electric Start Launched In India; Priced at ₹ 53,920

The new 2021 Bajaj Platina 100ES motorcycle now comes with an electric starter, and the company says at Rs. 53,920 (ex-showroom, Delhi) it's the most affordable electric-start bike in the segment.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
The 2021 Pulsar 180 Platina 100 Electric Start (ES) variant is priced at Rs. 53,920 (ex-showroom, Delhi). expand View Photos
Highlights

  • The 2021 Bajaj Platina 100 ES is priced at Rs. 53,920 (ex-showroom Delhi)
  • New Bajaj Platina 100ES now gets Spring-on-Spring suspension
  • The bike is available across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in India

Bajaj Auto today announced the launch of the updated Platina 100 Electric Start (ES) variant in India. The new 2021 Platina is priced at ₹ 53,920 (ex-showroom, Delhi) making it the most affordable electric-start bike available in the Indian market. The electric-start (ES) version of the motorcycle comes fitted with new features like - spring-in-spring suspension, tubeless tyres, and more. The two-wheeler manufacturer introduced the kick-start model of the Platina 100 in India last year in December at ₹ 51,667 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2021 Pulsar 180 Platina 100 Electric Start (ES) variant now gets spring in spring suspension for better shock absorption 

Commenting on the launch, Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, "The brand Platina has an unmatched proposition of Comfort with over 7 million satisfied customers as a testament to its segment-leading attributes. The new Platina 100ES offers yet another compelling proposition at a ground-breaking price that allows the vast majority of Kick start riders to upgrade to the much sought convenience of self-start along with the Comfort-Tec technology."

The updated Bajaj Platina 100ES comes with refreshed looks, which includes a pair of new rear-view mirrors. It is available in two colours - Cocktail Wine Red and Ebony Black with Silver decals. The motorcycle is available for bookings across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in India.

Apart from new features, the updated Platina 100ES continues to get features like tubeless tyres, 20 per cent longer front & rear suspension, long seat, LED DRL headlamp, wide rubber footpads, among others. For braking, the bike uses 130 mm drum brake at the front and 110 mm drum with CBS at both the rear. The motorcycle gets telescopic suspension upfront and spring-in-spring hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear.

The new Platina 100 ES comes with a BS6-compliant 102 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, DTS-i engine.

0 Comments

Mechanically, the new Platina 100 ES gets a BS6-compliant 102 cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled engine. The motor with DTS-I technology is tuned to make 7.77 bhp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm against the peak torque of 8.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The motor is clubbed to a 4-speed constant mesh gearbox. The claimed top-speed on the Platina 100 ES variant is 90 kmph.

