Two-Wheeler Sales February 2021: Strong Exports Steady Bajaj Auto Sales

Bajaj Auto Limited has reported a 6 per cent increase in overall sales at 3,75,017 units in February 2021. The company had sold 3,54,913 units in the same month a year ago. Total two-wheeler sales for February 2021, stood at 3,32,563 units, a growth of 7 per cent over 3,10,222 units sold in the same month a year ago. Bajaj Auto's two-wheeler sales in the domestic market remained flat with 1,48,934 units, compared to 1,46,876 units in the same month a year ago, but exports continue to remain strong. Overall two-wheeler exports in February 2021 are reported to be at 1,83,629 units, compared to 1,63,346 units in the same month a year ago.

Overall exports in February 2021 stood at 1,83,629 units

Commercial vehicle sales declined by 5 per cent, to 42,454 units in February 2021, compared to 44,691 units in the same month a year ago. In the domestic market, Bajaj Auto's three-wheeler sales declined by 27 per cent, registering just 15,877 units in February 2021, compared to 21,871 units in the same month a year ago. Three-wheeler exports however, remained positive, with 26,477 units in February 2021, compared to 22,820 units in the same month a year ago.

During April 2020 to February 2021, Bajaj Auto reported 18 per cent decline in overall sales, with domestic sales declining by 26 per cent

The year-to-date sales performance of Bajaj Auto is still under pressure. Overall, in the April 2020 to February 2021 period, sales declined by 18 per cent to 36,03,466 units, compared to 43,72,637 units in the same period a year ago. With the first part of the current financial year under tremendous pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and subsequent lockdowns, domestic market sales declined by 26 per cent during April 2020 to February 2021, with 17,20,116 unit sales, compared to 23,27,566 units sold in the same period a year ago.

Overall motorcycle sales during April 2020 to February 2021 also declined by 12 per cent, with sales in the period recorded at 32,75,760 units, compared to 37,36,592 unit sales in the same period a year ago. Motorcycle sales in the domestic market declined by 18 per cent to 16,27,982 units during April 2020 to February 2021, while motorcycle exports declined 6 per cent to 16,47,778 units during April 2020 to February 2021, compared to 17,56,656 units in the same period a year ago.

