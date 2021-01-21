New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Bajaj Auto Records Highest Ever Quarterly Net Profit

Bajaj Auto reported a 23 per cent increase in standalone net profit of Rs. 1,556 crore during the third quarter of the current financial year.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
Bajaj Auto posted strong performance in the third quarter of FY 2020-21 expand View Photos
Bajaj Auto posted strong performance in the third quarter of FY 2020-21

Highlights

  • Profit after tax for the third quarter stood at Rs. 1,556 crore
  • Revenue from operations have been reported as Rs. 8,910 crore
  • Bajaj reported highest-ever quarterly turnover at over Rs. 9,000 crore

India's largest exporter of two-wheelers, Bajaj Auto Limited, has reported a 23 per cent rise in net profit at ₹ 1,556 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. During the same period a year ago, from October 2019 to December 2019, Bajaj had reported net profit of ₹ 1,262 crore. Bajaj also reported record quarterly results for the third quarter of 2020-21, with overall turnover exceeding ₹ 9,000 crore for the first time. Revenue from operations increased 17 per cent to ₹ 8,910 crore from ₹ 7,640 crore in the same period a year ago.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company

d1mbhcas

The Bajaj Pulsar range continues to attract strong customer interest in the domestic market, with over 4 lakh Pulsar models sold in the quarter under review

During the quarter under review, Bajaj sold 5,85,469 two-wheelers in the domestic market, recording a 8 per cent growth over the 5,42,978 two-wheelers the company sold in the same period a year ago. Bajaj also recorded the highest ever two-wheeler exports in the September to December 2020 quarter, reporting exports of 6,08,398 two-wheelers, a 26 per cent growth over 4,84,183 two-wheelers exported in the same period a year ago.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Profit Drops 19 Per Cent In Q2 2021

Newsbeep
45uk41r8

The Bajaj Dominar range also continue to elicit strong consumer demand

On the product side, the Pulsar range of motorcycles accounted for over 4,20,000 unit sales in domestic and international markets, recording highest-ever volumes for the brand. The Bajaj Boxer brand also recorded highest-ever volumes in international markets, with over 3,80,000 units despatched during the quarter. In the domestic market, Bajaj Auto's overall share in the motorcycle market was 18.6 per cent in the third quarter of financial year 2020-21. In the second quarter, Bajaj's overall share was 17.5 per cent, and 18.5 per cent in the 2019-2020 financial year.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto To Invest ₹ 650 Crore At Chakan For New Plant

uef5task

Demand for sister brand KTM, where Bajaj owns 48 per cent stake, continues to remain strong

0 Comments

Demand for Pulsar, Dominar, KTM and Husqvarna models continue to remain strong, while the Pulsar 125 recorded sales of over 1,64,000 units during October to December, 2020, recording a 32 per cent growth over the second quarter. In the third quarter, market share for the Bajaj Pulsar 125 has grown to 22.8 per cent during the third quarter of 2020-21.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Bajaj Bikes

  • Plsr 150 Color Laser Black 8
    Plsr 150 Color Laser Black 8
  • Bajaj Pulsar 150 Side View
    Bajaj Pulsar 150 Side View
  • Pulsar 150 Color Dyno Red
    Pulsar 150 Color Dyno Red
  • Bajaj Pulser 125 Engine
    Bajaj Pulser 125 Engine
  • Bajaj Pulser 125 Suspension
    Bajaj Pulser 125 Suspension
  • Bajaj Pulser 125 Disc
    Bajaj Pulser 125 Disc
  • Pulsar Ns 200 Perimeter Frame
    Pulsar Ns 200 Perimeter Frame
  • Pulsar Ns 200 Power Performance
    Pulsar Ns 200 Power Performance
  • Pulsar Ns 200 Monosuspension
    Pulsar Ns 200 Monosuspension
  • Bajaj H Gear System
    Bajaj H Gear System
  • Bajaj H Gear Safety
    Bajaj H Gear Safety
  • Bajaj H Gear Nitrox Suspension
    Bajaj H Gear Nitrox Suspension
  • Ct100 Vgal 02
    Ct100 Vgal 02
  • Ct100 Vgal 03
    Ct100 Vgal 03
  • Ct100 Vgal 04
    Ct100 Vgal 04
  • Red
    Red
  • 0 1
    0 1
  • Bajaj Pulsar Ns1602
    Bajaj Pulsar Ns1602
  • Pulsar Disc Brakes
    Pulsar Disc Brakes
  • Pulsar Doom
    Pulsar Doom
  • Pulsar Neon Engine
    Pulsar Neon Engine
  • Pulsar Rs 200 Tail Light
    Pulsar Rs 200 Tail Light
  • Pulsar Rs 200 Race Exhaust
    Pulsar Rs 200 Race Exhaust
  • Pulsar Rs 200 Monosuspension
    Pulsar Rs 200 Monosuspension
  • Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Body Color
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Body Color
  • Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Single Channal Abs
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Single Channal Abs
  • Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Super Wide Rear Tyre
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Super Wide Rear Tyre
  • Bajaj V15 Front
    Bajaj V15 Front
  • White Color Option
    White Color Option
  • Bajaj V15
    Bajaj V15
Gib 300x600
x
Komaki Launches Three New High-Speed EVs In India; Prices Start At Rs. 96,000
Komaki Launches Three New High-Speed EVs In India; Prices Start At Rs. 96,000
Nahak Motors Launches Made-in-India E-Cycles
Nahak Motors Launches Made-in-India E-Cycles
Ola And Siemens Collaborate To Develop India's Most Advanced EV Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
Ola And Siemens Collaborate To Develop India's Most Advanced EV Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
Hero MotoCorp Rolls Out 100 Millionth Cumulative Two-Wheeler
Hero MotoCorp Rolls Out 100 Millionth Cumulative Two-Wheeler
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities